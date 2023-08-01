Trio receives Culpeper Garden Club scholarships

Recent high school graduates Isabella Hardaway, Cameron Stanley and Cassidy Wolfcale recently received the Culpeper Garden Club's Peter F. Stetson Scholarship. All three students stood out from their peers by their participation in classroom activities and outside endeavors relating to agriculture and horticulture, according to a release from the club.

Hardaway is a graduate of Culpeper High School attending Virginia Tech in the fall. Stanley and Wolfcale are graduates of Eastern View High School and are continuing their studies at Germanna Community College.

The Peter F. Stetson Scholarship is awarded annually by the Culpeper Garden Club to graduating high school seniors in Culpeper County who are continuing their education in horticulture or agriculture at community college, college or university. The scholarship is merit based and awarded to students for excellence in their high school agriculture or horticulture program of studies.

The scholarship is in memory of Peter Stetson, a long-time member of the Culpeper Garden Club. Peter’s love of history and gardening came together at his home, Roseland Farm, in Jeffersonton. His steadfast involvement in the garden club spanned over 20 years, in which he served in many different roles. As a college educator in his later years, endowing a scholarship in his name seemed most befitting.

Fireman's Fair opens Wednesday in Brandy Station

Head out to the fairgrounds in Brandy Station, located at 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road, from 6-10 p.m. on Wednesday for opening night of the Fireman's Fair, featuring live music on the midway with Dark Hollow Bluegrass Band, rides, games, food and fun. The fair continues Thursday at the same hours, with the parade at 6:30 p.m.

Park Service saves seven acres at Cedar Mountain

The National Park Service last week announced $429,372 to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation for preservation of 7.36 acres at Cedar Mountain Battlefield.

More than $2.2 million total in Battlefield Land Acquisition Grants through the American Battlefield Protection Program will protect 238 acres, including seven battlefields in Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia.

“We are proud to help these state organizations and their partners to preserve and protect the irreplaceable historic and cultural landscapes in their communities through local stewardship of these hallowed grounds,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams.

Other awards went to: Georgia Department of Natural Resources, $172,133 for preservation of 4.08 acres at Chickamauga Battlefield in Catoosa County; Mississippi Department of Archives and History, $367,926.00 for preservation of 94.5 acres at Brice’s Cross Roads Battlefield in Prentiss County and $231,805 for preservation of 1.5 acres at Chickasaw Bayou Battlefield in Warren County; North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, $257,605 for preservation of 86.36 acres at Wyse Fork Battlefield in Jones and Lenoir Counties and Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, $605,750 for preservation of 41 acres at Malvern Hill Battlefield in Henrico County and $153,464 for preservation of 3 acres at Reams Station Battlefield in Dinwiddie County.

Board of Supervisors hold two meetings today

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meetings today at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. See agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

Linear accelerator unveiled at cancer care center

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center will officially unveil its new linear accelerator machine at 4 p.m. today at the cancer care center entrance, located at 501 Sunset Lane.

The machine is designed to treat patients with cancer with pinpoint bursts of radiation therapy. This method is designed to attack the tumors while leaving surrounding health tissues undamaged.

Tenants rights and responsibilities seminar

Virginia Poverty Law Center will present a seminar on Tenant's Rights and Responsibilities from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The presentation will be available in person for community service providers at the Regional Commission office in Culpeper (with treats to keep participants engaged). Community members may watch via Zoom or in the conference room at the Culpeper Library. The seminar will cover the eviction process, anti-discrimination laws and when to contact legal aid.

Local GOP report on absentee and paper ballots

Clive Richmond of the Culpeper County Electoral Board described the current status for November elections at a recent meeting of the Culpeper County Republican Committee. He supports hand-counted ballots and absentee voting, according to a committee report.

Election officer training will happen in October, Richmond said. Don Doyle is another Electoral Board member committee members can contact, according to the report. He stated that a secure drop box for absentee ballots will be located at the Registrar’s Office and at each precinct location on Election Day.

Dewey McDonnell described a Zoom conference about election integrity, from those who recounted votes in Georgia, according to the committee report. He needs volunteers interested in cleaning up local voter roles and mandating paper ballots, the committee reported. McDonnell encouraged members to contact local supervisors by email to support these efforts.

He also announced that the American First Club is hosting a monthly yard sale at the headquarters property. The next one will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 5. Supporters are welcome to bring items to sell.

A member of the Bryce Reeves campaign spoke and demonstrated, via PowerPoint, registration for absentee voting. He encouraged the committee to get friends to become absentee voters to prevent losing Republican votes on election day, according to the GOP Committee report.

America First candidate for U.S. Senate, Chuck Smith attended the meeting. Smith is the only veteran U.S. Marine in the race, according to the local committee, and a former candidate for state attorney general.

Encompass Community Supports board meeting

Encompass Community Supports, formerly Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, will hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 15361 Bradford Road in Culpeper.

Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540/825-3100, ext. 3146. Encompass Community Supports is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Support the Free Clinic at Oysterfest

Tickets and sponsorships are now available for OysterFest, the major annual fundraiser for the Free Clinic of Culpeper being held this year on Oct. 7 at Rock Hill Farm.

The Free Clinic provides free high quality health care and medications to Culpeper adult community members who are uninsured and meet income guidelines, and is very grateful for the community’s support of this event.

Food will be catered by Blue Ridge Seafood, with fried, raw and baked oysters, pig roast, sides and soft drinks. A wine bar will be hosted by Mountain Run Winery and Far Gohn Brewery will be in the Biergarten Tent. Local groups will provide music with A.P. Project returning as the headliner for the third year. The event will also hold a silent auction, prize wheel, 50/50 raffle, necklace raffle and more, all for a good cause.

See freeclinicofculpeper.org/news-events/annual-oyster-fest for more information and to purchase tickets.

Master gardeners to hold open house

The Rapidan River Master Gardeners, serving Greene, Madison, Orange and Culpeper counties, invite the public to a free Demonstration Garden Open House, Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m., for an informal tour of their garden and high tunnel.

Designated an All-America Selections Display Garden, it features varieties of vegetables and ornamentals that are performance winners across America. Volunteers will be on site working, giving tours, take questions and sharing ideas and tips on gardening, especially related to this week’s topic of ornamentals and propagation.

The garden is located at the Carver Center, 9432 N. James Madison Highway, in Rapidan.