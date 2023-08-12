Enchanted Castle dig site open today for visitors

Historic Germanna is opening its expansive archaeological dig sites to the public today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registrants should check in at the Historic Germanna Visitor Center where they can tour the exhibits, research library and the Hitt Archaeology Center before driving the short distance to the dig sites. The location is 2062 Germanna Highway in Locust Grove.

Located in Orange County, the ruins include the home of Alexander Spotswood — aka the “Enchanted Castle” — and the potential sites of the 1714 Fort Germanna and Spotsylvania County’s original Courthouse Complex. Enslaved craftsmen would have built most of Spotswood’s home, which was constructed circa 1720 and was destroyed by fire in 1750.

Spotswood served as Virginia’s colonial-era governor from 1710-22. A fascinating character, in addition to overseeing the largest iron works in the original thirteen colonies at the area where Historic Germanna is located, he is notable for the capture and death of the famous pirate, Blackbeard, and construction of the Governor’s Palace, Bruton Parish Church and Powder Magazine in Williamsburg.

Today’s event offers an opportunity to speak with the archaeological team, see the various excavation sites in progress and witness historic demonstrations including basket weaving techniques used by Virginia’s indigenous tribes, according to a Historic Germanna release.

Event is rain or shine unless severe weather. Please dress for outdoor walking, including close-toed shoes, and it is advised to bring water, bug repellant and sun protection.

Rosenberger speaking at Ruritan meeting

The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its monthly dinner, special program and meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, located at 18498 Springs Road in Jeffersonton.

There is no cost to attend and anyone is invited. The evening will begin with a delicious dinner. The program speaker will be Brad Rosenberger, Jefferson District Representative on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.

He will give an update on the state of affairs of the Jefferson District and Culpeper County and answer any questions from constituents. Residents who vote at Jeffersonton Baptist or Hazel River Assembly of God are in the Jefferson District.

A short Ruritan business meeting will follow. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Members also get to know others in the community while helping the community. New members and visitors are always welcome from school age to senior citizens. Contact 540/937-5119 and see JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Fiesta Latina upcoming in Leesburg

The Leesburg Police Department will host its 5th Annual Fiesta Latina from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Ida Lee Park soccer fields (near 80 Ida Lee Drive NW).

The community event is free and open to the public. Those attending the event should park in the Ida Lee Festival Field parking area, accessible from North King Street.

“The event is part of the police department’s continued efforts to engage with community members, to hear the community’s perspective on what we are doing well, where we can improve and what concerns they may have,” according to a release.

The event will include a soccer tournament, snacks and drinks and informational and recruiting kiosks from LPD and community organizations. Spanish speaking officers will be present to answer questions. A trophy will be awarded to the winning soccer team.

DSS board meetings next week

The regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 16 in the board room at Culpeper Human Services, located at 1835 Industry Drive.

Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting. CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency.

CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Becky Phipps at 540/727-0372, ext. 400.

Pickin’ Party in Sumerduck

Sumerduck Ruritan Club will host a Pickin’ Party from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 at the club, located at 5335 Sumerduck Road in Fauquier County.

Jerusalem Ridge will be performing bluegrass at the free event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Food for sale will include hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, desserts and refreshments — plus a 50/50 raffle.