Be A Culpeper Local Week a success

The second Annual Be A Culpeper Local Week brought residents and visitors out to many new businesses to show their support and participate in the week’s festivities, according to a release from Winona Pritts, Culpeper County Business Development Coordinator and administrator of the program.

More than 40 Culpeper businesses participated, offering customers promotional discounts, free gifts with purchases and more. Retailers distributed nearly 2,500 Be A Culpeper Local canvas totes.

Customers also earned limited edition #ChooseCulpeper t-shirts with five purchases at participating businesses. New Culpeper resident Kelly Gough was the first customer to complete her BACL Week punch card.

“It was a great excuse to get out and learn my way around. I appreciate the opportunity and all the planning and organizing that must have gone into it,” she said. “Love my shirt! Been wearing it all afternoon.”

The host, Culpeper County Department of Economic Development, highlighted participating businesses throughout the week on Facebook, engaging with customers encouraged to share their experiences and favorite finds on social media using #ChooseCulpeper. A number of businesses reported an increase of 25-30% in sales during the event, according to Pritts.

Susan Haynes, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited, shared, “I love how well you all posted about the businesses on social media. You did a wonderful job by spreading the word and getting involved.”

Pritts offered a big thank you to the many businesses who participated in the event: “We were thrilled to see how residents interacted with the event and how much fun they had. That’s what the whole event was about! We can’t wait to welcome everyone back again next year!”

Observance of Mary Washington's death

There will be a ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday to honor the life of Mary Washington on the 234th anniversary of her death from breast cancer. A wreath laying ceremony will be held at the Mary Washington Monument, located at 1500 Washington Ave. in Fredericksburg, followed by a free reception at the Caretaker’s Lodge.

Guests will also learn more about the Mary Ribbon’s project held at the Mary Washington House during October in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Attendees will be able to reserve a free pink ribbon in honor or remembrance of those who have battled the disease.

Water, lemonade and 18th-century funeral cookies will be served alongside take-home honorary black arm ribbons and rosemary samples. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about Washington Heritage Museums’ plans for securing and improving the grounds around the Monument, Meditation Rock and the Eskridge Oak. The event is free to the public.

See washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar for more details and to see upcoming events.

CTEC hosting hiring event on Saturday

Rappahannock Goodwill Industries is partnering with the local public schools division to host a job fair from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Culpeper Technical Education Center.

In addition to Culpeper County Public Schools, employers on site for the Aug. 26 hiring event will include Madison Wood, Culpeper Human Services, Chemung Contracting, Hexatronic Rochester Cable, Aaron’s Towing, Overland Contracting, Euro-Composites, Culpeper Human Services Head Start, Virginia Department of Transportation and Muller Inc.

Virginia Regional Transit will provide free transportation to the hiring event from its local headquarters at 1099 Brandy Knoll Court, near Comcast, to the Tech Center at 17441 Frank Turnage Drive.

Pro wrestling Saturday at Salem VFD

Salem Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a live pro wrestling event, TCW Moment of Truth VI, Saturday at the fire hall, located at 13428 Scotts Mill Road, off Sperryville Pike in Culpeper. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bell time is at 6. Admission at the door is $10 for adults, $3 for kids 5 and older and kids 4 and younger are free. “Come out and help support the Salem VFD. Help us help you!”

Pickleball players social and free lessons

Pickleball players are cordially invited to a social from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at PATH Recreation & Fitness Center in Culpeper. Come for the morning open play session 8 a.m. to noon and enjoy brunch munchies in Margie's Place activity room adjacent to the courts.

New players are always welcome. Brunch is included with the drop-in fee and memberships. Drop-in fees are $10 for ages 18-61 and $7 for ages 62 and older.

Learn how to play pickleball by signing up for free session, held 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays at the rec center. Pickleball 101 is for anyone new to the game to learn fundamentals and build skills. Call 540/825-0000 to register.

'Age of Danger' author speaking tonight

A former deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy, Andrew Hoehn, will speak about his new book, “Age Of Danger: Keeping America Safe in an Era of New Superpowers, New Weapons, and New Threats” at 5:30 pm. tonight at Revalation Vineyards, located at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison.

The senior vice president for research and analysis at the Rand Corporation co-wrote, “Age of Danger,” with Thom Shanker, director of the Project for Media and National Security and a former national security and foreign policy editor at The New York Times.

In his presentation, Hoehn will discuss how national security today is impacted by the presence of two nuclear superpowers, China and Russia. He will discuss what he and Shanker have termed “germs, digits, storms and drones.”

Come at 5 p.m. to mingle in the tasting room, offering flights, glasses and bottles of wine. The event is free and open to the public (21 and older). For information, contact Françoise Seillier-Moiseiwitsch at 540/407-1236.

Parks, Spielberg featured this week in film series

The Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper continues its celebration of first-time directors tonight and Friday as part of the free August film series.

Tonight at 7:30 in the theater on Mount Pony is “The Learning Tree” (Warner Bros-Seven Arts, 1969), directed by Gordon Parks. A group of African American boys grow up in 1920s Kansas. With this tender and clear-eyed coming-of-age odyssey, the renowned photographer turned filmmaker Gordon Parks not only became the first Black American director to make a Hollywood studio film, he also served as writer, producer and composer, resulting in a deeply personal artistic achievement. Parks went on to direct the iconic film "Shaft" and its first sequel "Shaft’s Big Score." Color, 107 minutes.

Friday night at 7:30 p.m., it’s “Duel” (Universal, 1971), directed by Steven Spielberg. A salesman driving home in a small car innocently passes a very large and monstrous tanker truck. What follows is a battle between the two drivers, their vehicles and the open road. Dennis Weaver stars and the screenplay is from the legendary Richard Matheson ("The Twilight Zone"). Spielberg went on to direct a film about a small boat and a big shark named… "Jaws." He also directed "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "E.T.," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Schindler’s List" and "Saving Private Ryan." Color, 90 minutes.

Sixth Annual Piedmont Dems Summer Rally

The Democratic Committees of Culpeper, Greene, Madison and Orange, along with the Lake of the Woods Democratic Club, are hosting the 6th Annual Piedmont Dems Summer Rally and Fundraiser at 3 p.m. Saturday in Orange.

The fundraiser is in support of Jason Ford, District 28 State Senate candidate and Sara Ratcliffe, District 62 House of Delegates candidate.

Attendees will enjoy appetizers, beer, wine and dessert while mingling with candidates and fellow supporters. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will be the featured speaker. Register at actblue.com—Piedmont Dems Summer Rally. Contact ocvadems@gmail.com for more information.