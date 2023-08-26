Wreaths Across America benefits upcoming

A car show fundraiser to benefit Wreaths Across America at Culpeper National Cemetery will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 on at Culpeper Technical Education Center.

Car show registration is $20 at my.cheddarup.com/c/2023-waa-car-show and $25 the day, if spaces are available, with registration starting at 8:45 a.m.

Once again this year, culinary students from the Blaze Kitchen at CTEC will be selling food and drinks to support the cause.

Car show trophies will be awarded for Top Car for stock and modified in six categories ranging from 1908 to 2003. Judging will be done by CTEC automotive students from 9 a.m. to noon. Dash plaques for the first 50 participants, door prizes, 50/50 raffle and awards will be at 12:30 p.m.

All profits will sponsor wreaths to remember and honor veterans at Culpeper National Cemetery during the annual program on Dec. 16.

A golf scramble for a cause, sponsored by the newly formed America First Culpeper, will be held Oct. 16 at the Country Club of Culpeper, to benefit Wreaths Across America at Culpeper National Cemetery.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. with shotgun scramble start at 10 a.m. Sponsors, donations, raffle prizes and players are being sought in support of the event that will help place holiday wreaths in December on the graves in the historic cemetery. For information, contact tournament director Larry Green at 540/718-0377 or swt4usa@gmail.com. Register at americafirstculpeper.com

EV Choir selling Ford White House ornaments

The Eastern View High School Choir is once again selling the official White House Ornaments for the 2023 holiday season.

This year, the Official White House Christmas Ornament is a festive holiday wreath, adorned on the front with decorations inspired by the handcrafted Christmas ornaments used in the White House during the Gerald R. Ford Jr. administration, according to the White House Historical Association.

Dozens of dolls, cherubs, doves, stars, flowers, gingerbread men, candles and pentagon balls, in bright, cheery colors are featured with red ribbons at the bottom bearing the words “Christmas 2023” and “The White House.”

Ornaments are $25 and may be picked up in the Choir Room or at the main office at Eastern View. Make checks payable to EVHS Choral Boosters. The choir has a few 2021 and 2022 ornaments left as well. Contact Tiffany Richtarski at trichtar@ccpsweb.org to purchase an ornament.

Spelled Ink ribbon cutting in Culpeper

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in celebration of the grand opening of the second location of Spelled Ink, located at 138 N. Main St. in Culpeper, around the back.

The woman and veteran book store’s first location is at 132 W. Main St,. Suite 101, in the town of Orange. See Spelled Ink on Facebook for details about events and programs. And enjoy some cupcakes at the grand opening.

No bull—Pearson will be at Culpeper Rodeo

Kelley A. Pearson — independent candidate for the Culpeper County School Board (Salem District) — will be meeting and greeting Culpeper community members at the 2nd Annual Culpeper Rodeo, happening 3:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises, on U.S. Route 29.

The Pearson for School Board outfit will be in the vendor area near the food trucks. Tickets for the Culpeper Rodeo may be purchased on Eventbrite.com or at the gate, cash only.

Although it’s a rodeo, there will be “no bull” as Pearson meets new (and familiar) faces and listens and discusses issues of importance in public education while everyone enjoys the livestock and rodeo competition, according to a release from Kelley A. Pearson for School Board. Visitors can bring their best smiles for a People for Pearson photograph, as well.

Virtual Veterans Job Fair next week

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will co-host a Virtual Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at jobs.dav.org. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 80 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be onsite representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management, according to a DAV release. Veterans can also utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.

UVA Health names chief privacy officer

UVA Health has named Krista Barnes as Chief Corporate Compliance and Privacy Officer, effective Sept. 18. In the role, she will oversee the strategic direction of UVA Health’s compliance and privacy programs to protect patient privacy and comply with all federal and state laws.

An experienced leader, Barnes comes to UVA Health from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where she served as associate vice president and deputy chief compliance officer. In her role, Barnes oversaw institutional compliance attorneys and teams responsible for compliance in billing and reimbursement, ethics research, data governance, conflicts of interest and ethics.

“The role of chief corporate compliance and privacy officer exemplifies our values which include accountability, integrity and stewardship,” said Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “Krista’s depth of experience, years of leadership and passion for ethics and compliance will help UVA Health ensure we meet the needs of our patients and the communities we serve while positively impacting healthcare across the Commonwealth and beyond.”

Barnes will partner with team members and offices across UVA Health and the academic division of UVA. She will promote an awareness and understanding of ethical principles and compliance while collaborating with health system legal, regulatory, finance and operations teams to maintain necessary standards and safeguards.

“I am honored to have this exciting opportunity to lead and manage the compliance and privacy functions for one of the nation’s premier academic health systems, which is widely recognized for advancing academics, clinical care, research and education,” said Barnes.

Family of Jan. 6 officer who died by suicide will get benefits

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine and Congressman Don Beyer, all Democrats from Virginia, released a statement last week in support of the U.S. Dept. of Justice decision to designate the death of D.C. police officer and Northern Virginia resident Jeffrey Smith as a line of duty death.

Officer Smith died by suicide after defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The lawmakers have been pushing for this designation and helped pass bipartisan legislation to honor the public service of police officers, firefighters and emergency responders by supporting the families of public safety officers lost to trauma-linked suicides, such as the families of Virginia Officers Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood, according to a release from the senators.

The line of duty designation makes Smith’s family eligible for federal benefits.

“We are relieved the DOJ has taken this step to grant Officer Smith’s family the respect and recognition they deserve after this horrific tragedy. Officer Smith gave his life in service to democracy and the peaceful transition of power. We owe him — and all law enforcement — a tremendous debt of gratitude for putting their lives on the line for our safety. We are committed to continuing to work to strengthen mental health support, particularly for our public safety officers.”