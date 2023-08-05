Community vendor & flea market today

Culpeper County Parks & Recreation is hosting a summer sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., today at the Culpeper Sports Complex, located at 16358 Competition Drive.

Over 80 vendors will be showcasing everything from household and garage items, to homemade jams and jellies, to one of a kind jewelry, wood worked or metal worked crafts. There are even a few franchise vendors, including Paper Pie (formerly Usborne Books) and Paparazzi Jewelry.

There will also be a few ice cream and food trucks, two bounce houses and a barrel train for the kids. PJ's Barrel Train is $3 cash per child, per ride and Danny's Bounce Houses will be setting up two inflatables to use for free.

"This Vendor Fair/Flea Market is a great way to start your early Christmas or holiday shopping for local unique items! Don't miss out!"

Community Supports board meeting next week

Encompass Community Supports, formerly Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, will hold a regularly scheduled board meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 15361 Bradford Road in Culpeper.

Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540/825-3100, Ext. 3146. Encompass Community Supports is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Slims Movement holds Annual Back to School event

Chasity White and friends are back with her annual back-to-school extravaganza taking place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday outside at 14096 Norman Road in Culpeper County.

K-12 and college students will free receive book bags and school supplies. College students will receive a basket containing college items for being away from home. There will be a moonbounce, live deejay, free haircuts, free face painting, a food truck and vendors to support.

White started the outreach nine years ago, giving out 10 book bags. Last year, the Slims Movement made its goal of 300, and then some.

Orange County FY24 budget in digital format

In accordance with the Orange County Board of Supervisors strategic direction and the Digital Citizen initiative, the Fiscal Year 2024 Final Adopted Budget is available online in a digital format hosted by ClearGov.

Orange County prioritizes the preparation of annual budgets that are effective as policy documents, financial plans, operations guides and communications devices, according to a county government release. In recognition of these efforts, Orange County has received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting, every year since fiscal year 2018.

This digital format enhances accessibility for public viewing. Advancements over the prior PDF-based budget formats include simplified navigation, improved accessibility and better integration of the Capital Improvements Plan. For those that prefer the PDF format, the option remains available, according to the release. See orangecountyva.gov/140/County-Budget.

Rapidan's McCullough graduates from Hamilton College

Two local residents were named to the Dean's List at Hamilton College for the spring 2023 semester.

They are William Marin of Warrenton, a rising junior majoring in Hispanic studies and world politics. He is graduate of The Potomac School.

Also named to the Dean's List was Rose McCullough of Rapidan. She is a May graduate who majored in biology.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.

Hamilton College, a leading liberal arts institution located in Clinton, New York, is where exceptional students explore passions through an open curriculum and robust research, internship and off-campus study opportunities, according to a college release.

Lee for Supervisor at Democratic meeting today

David Lee for East Fairfax District Supervisor will speak at 9 a.m. today at the monthly meeting of the Culpeper County Democratic Committee at the Culpeper County Library.

The candidate will host a meet and greet from 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Beer Hound Brewery in Culpeper. The meet and greet is for East Fairfax residents, but is also open to all interested parties.

History at Sunset tonight in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park History at Sunset continues tonight at 6:30 p.m. with, “Battle in the Balance: Early’s Counterattack at Fredericksburg.”

The ranger-led programs focus on lesser-known stories and historical perspectives connected with sites throughout the park.

A Federal breakthrough during the Battle of Fredericksburg ruptured the Confederate defenses and brought the U.S. Army to the brink of victory. Without permission, Confederate Gen. Jubal A. Early led a counterattack that sparked some of the bloodiest fighting at Fredericksburg, drove the Federals away and restored the Confederate lines.

Meet on the Fredericksburg Battlefield at Tour Stop 6, Prospect Hill, the southern end of Lee Drive; includes a one mile walk over uneven terrain, moderate hills and thick woods. Sturdy shoes, water and bug spray are recommended.

Lawn & garden tractor pull this morning in Brandy

The Brandy Station Vol. Fire Dept. Fair continues 1 p.m. to midnight today, featuring the always popular Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull at 10 a.m.

Bring a lawn chair to enjoy Live Music on the Midway with Lonesome Ryder Band on Saturday. Cash prizes and other prizes will be given away, like always, Saturday night at the fair benefitting the local fire department.

For the first time, the fair will be open 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday featuring music from the Latino band, Principes Musical. The fairgrounds are located at 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road in Brandy Station. There is no charge to enter and there is plenty free parking.

Children's swim lessons in Culpeper

Registration is currently open for children's group swim lessons at Powell Wellness Center's indoor pool in Culpeper.

Sessions are offered August-September, September-October and October-November. Classes include Parent & Child (ages 6 months-3 years), Preschool Aquatics (ages 3-5) and Learn to Swim (ages 6-13 years).

Taught by certified water safety instructors, classes focus on developing or strengthening aquatics skills and promoting water safety awareness. See powellwellnesscenter.org/register-for-swim-lessons, stop by the center at 1005 Golf Drive or contact PWC aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at 540/445-5383 or saucoin@culpeperwellness.org.

Free seminar in Culpeper on human trafficking

Madison-Culpeper Moms For America are sponsoring a seminar, “Human Trafficking In Our Area: What You Need To Know and What You Can Do.”

The free program will be held 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at Novum Baptist Church, located at 1629 Novum Church Road in Reva. The night will include a presentation and Q&A with Alcinda Hatfield from Anti-Trafficking International.

According to preventht.org, human trafficking is the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world. It generates more than $150 billion annually in illicit revenue, $9.5 billion in the United States alone. Ninety percent of children being trafficked live in their own homes, sleep in their own beds and attend school every day, according to a release.

Academics estimate that less than 1% of victims are ever identified. Surveys of frontline professionals consistently show they feel ill-equipped to identify and respond to human trafficking. Traffickers target potential victims from all genders, races, ethnicities, religions and socio-economic classes, the release stated, and law enforcement has recovered victims of human trafficking as young as three months old.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, National Human Trafficking Hotline and the U.S. Department of Justice report thousands of victims every year, according to publicity.

Dinner will be provided at the upcoming local seminar. RSVP to Nancy Sharman at nancyndp@verizon.net or 540/718-1086 or to Shelley Burnham at shelleysb@yahoo.com and 540/272-8708.