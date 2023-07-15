Chamber ribbon cutting

at Brick City Grille

Downtown Culpeper restaurant Brick City Grille celebrated its grand opening on July 6 with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce.

The steak and seafood restaurant opened its doors at 201 S. East Street in February. The restaurant grew from a catering service founded by Jan Cartwright, a healthcare worker, and head chef Quania Norris, a chef in the Culpeper County area for over 25 years.

Madison auto body

shop is U-Haul affiliate

Precise Auto Body of Madison has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, according ot a release from U-Haul Co. of Virginia.

The local business at 347 Washington St. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes. Precise Auto Body owner Keith Thompson is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Madison County, according to a business release.

Normal business hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 540/738-2725 or visiting uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Madison-VA-22727/053790/

More than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation, the release stated. The local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises as there are no financial investments required to be a neighborhood dealer.

These small businesses have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about it at uhaul.com/dealer.

Mom2Mom luau tonight

at Mountain Run Winery

A Luau Dance Party Fundraiser is taking place 7-9 p.m. tonight at Mountain Run Winery. Entry is $10 and silent raffle tickets are $5/each with all proceeds to support Mom2Mom. Bring a pack of Wipes for 1 raffle ticket, pack of diapers for 3 raffle tickets and get 5 tickets for some formula.

Bicentennial parade

today in Woodstock

The Woodstock Fire Department is hosting a Bicentennial Parade at 11 a.m. today on Main Street in Woodstock featuring new and antique fire apparatus, antique cars and floats from various businesses and community organizations.

“We invite all of Shenandoah County and surrounding communities to come out and watch the parade and experience the history of 200 years of volunteer fire service to Woodstock,” said WFD Chief Aaron Sigler. “It is a rare occurrence for a fire department to exist, especially in a 100% volunteer capacity, for 200 years. This parade will be a celebration of the men and women who have protected the lives and property of our citizens.”

Local government meetings next week

The Culpeper Cable Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main Street.

The Town of Culpeper Planning Commission will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday in the economic development center. A public hearing will be held on a request to rezone property next to Culpeper National Cemetery on East Chandler Street for the Copper Ridge Data Center Campus.

The Culpeper Joint Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

Mustard Seed Garden at OBC getting new fridge

The Orange County Office on Youth is pleased to announce a Charlottesville Area Community Foundation Bama Works Grant for $3,894 to further the work of Orange Healthy Community Action Team.

The team is working to further its mission to break barriers to healthy childhoods in Orange County. The funds will be used to purchase a commercial-size refrigerator for the Mustard Seed Garden at Orange Baptist Church. This refrigerator will volunteers to pick produce in advance and keep it fresh.

The Mustard Seed Garden grows seasonal vegetables to harvest for neighbors in need and for the Love Outreach Food Pantry.

“This project has been several years in the works, and we are very excited to see this ‘wish list’ item for the Mustard Seed Garden come to fruition,” said Alisha Vines, Office on Youth Director.

Candidates meet and greet, BBQ in Triangle

The 7th District Republican Committee is hosting an Election Kickoff BBQ and candidates meet-and-greet at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at Locust Shade Park in Triangle. Join in for fun, fellowship, and an opportunity to meet the candidates running for state and local office in 7th District communities this summer.

Admission includes hot dogs, hamburgers, sides and soda. $15/adults, $5 for12 and younger, $40/family. Register at secure.winred.com/7th-district-republican-committee/bbq

Culpeper Republican Committee news

Missy White for Treasurer, Jon Russell for Culpeper Town Council and Terese Matricardi for School Board have all filed to seek endorsement from the Culpeper GOP in the November election, according to the party’s July 1 e-newsletter. The CCRC nominating committee interviewed and vetted each candidate and will vote at the July 27 business meeting on endorsements.

The Finance Chair at the June 22 committee meeting presented several fundraising opportunities for the fall. The committee voted to hold a “Conservative Men Who Cook” fundraiser. More details coming soon.

A legislative aid with Sen. Bryce Reeves office presented training on voter outreach and strategies at the recent GOP committee meeting. According to local Republicans, the voter registrar’s office has moved to the first floor of 131 N. Main St.

An America First Club Community Yard Sale will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 5 at GOP headquarters in Culpeper, South Main Street.

Young Professionals Charity Car Wash

Get your car washed and support a good cause from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Culpeper Car Wash, located at 618 Sperryville Pike.

The Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals will be on site wiping down cars and raising money for Mom2Mom. /Volunteer opportunities available. Contact amy@culpeperchamber.com

Empowering Culpeper food distribution today

Empowering Culpeper will host its monthly food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.

Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Inc., a Virginia-based community action agency. Also available, through partner programs, are pet food, household cleaning supplies, personal care items, and information about other community resources and services.

NAACP, health dept. to

host free Narcan training

The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP is teaming with Rappahannock Rapidan Health District to offer free Narcan Training for the public from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Culpeper Library community room.

The five counties in the health district had a higher rate of fatal opioid overdose deaths per 100,000 in 2021 than the rate for the entire state, according to the local NAACP.

Co-sponsors for the training will be Culpeper Police Department, Culpeper Overdose Awareness, RRCS Substance Use Services — SEE Recovery Center, Spirit Works Foundation and S.A.F.E.

Participants will each take home Narcan spray following participation.

“Empower yourself to Save a Life for someone who has overdosed from medical or recreational drug use,” according to the NAACP release. “One spray can reverse the effects of drug overdose while waiting for 911 emergency response. This short training is an important opportunity for those who are concerned about someone in their school, social network, or neighborhood, and for those who just want to be prepared to help.”