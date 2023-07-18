Death Over Drafts coming to Old House

Good news: Death Over Drafts is coming to Culpeper from 5-6:30 p.m. this Thursday at Old House Vineyards & Brewery in Stevensburg.

The evening sponsored by Hospice of the Piedmont will be about community, connection, and casual conversation about death. But don’t worry, this isn’t a gloomy affair, according to a hospice release.

The group is here to celebrate the full cycle of life. Together, attendees create a comfortable space to share stories and make it easier to talk about this inevitable chapter. Admission is free, and all attendees will receive one complimentary drink ticket!

Leading the discussion will Beth Eck, the Director of End of Life Doula Services at Hospice of the Piedmont. Everyone’s welcome so grab a pint, share in some good conversation, and toast to living, dying, and everything in between. RSVP on the Event Page at hopva.org and c contact 434/817-6900.

NAACP, health dept. to host free Narcan training

The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP is teaming with Rappahannock Rapidan Health District to offer free Narcan Training for the public from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 in the Culpeper Library community room.

The five counties in the health district had a higher rate of fatal opioid overdose deaths per 100,000 in 2021 than the rate for the entire state, according to a release from the local NAACP.

Co-sponsors for the training will be Culpeper Police Department, Culpeper Overdose Awareness, RRCS Substance Use Services — SEE Recovery Center, Spirit Works Foundation and S.A.F.E.

Participants will each take home Narcan spray following participation.

“Empower yourself to Save a Life for someone who has overdosed from medical or recreational drug use,” according to the NAACP release. “One spray can reverse the effects of drug overdose while waiting for 911 emergency response. This short training is an important opportunity for those who are concerned about someone in their school, social network, or neighborhood, and for those who just want to be prepared to help.”

Detour this week for north bound Rt. 522 motorists

Motorists should be aware of a U.S. Route 522 north bound lane temporary detour through Friday of this week as part of the Sperryville Pike Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety Improvement Plan in the Town of Culpeper.

Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Virginia Avenue and Blossom Tree Road. Truck traffic is encouraged to use an alternative route from North Main Street and Eggbornsville Road using the western outer connector on Ira Hoffman Lane. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to remain alert due to changing conditions within the detour as well as the work zone.

Culpeper PD Pack the Patrol Car at Walmart

Culpeper Police Dept. will be packing the patrol cars with school supplies this year outside Walmart on James Madison Highway.

Donate to the cause from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. The PD will have vehicles on site collecting school supplies for children in the community who need it most.

Pasture Management Workshop in Greene

The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting an upcoming field day to highlight grazing management and explore conservation program opportunities. The field event will be held 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 at Calvin Powell’s Farm, located at 2191 Celt Road in Stanardsville.

This event will highlight rotational grazing, seasonal grazing strategies, stockpiling forages, soil biological testing, and bale grazing.

Powell has been experimenting with bale grazing, a method of providing feed to beef cattle during the winter months where the cattle are allowed access to bales previously placed on a field or wintering site. He has also participated in several conservation programs over the years to improve soil and water resources.

Join Extension Specialist Carl Stafford, DCR Nutrient Management Specialist Robert Shoemaker, Research Ecologist/NSCU Soil Analyst Alan Franzluebbers, and other local experienced grazers.

This event is free and includes a meal. Preregistration is required for planning purposes. Please call 540/825-8591 to register.

Local government meeting this week

The Town of Culpeper Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. tonight in the economic development center, 803 S. Main St.

A public hearing will be held on a request from the Town of Culpeper to rezone 116 acres from Residential 2 (R2) to Industrial (M-2) in the northern portion of the lands bounded by Germanna Highway, McDevitt Drive, East Chandler Street, the National Cemetery and the Norfolk Southern Railway line.

The intended use on the property is to construct a technology center consisting of six buildings and a supporting electrical substation spread over the property. The buildings may be up to 70 feet in height and range from 250,000 to 480,000 square feet in size.

Band of Oz at 3rd Thursday Summer Concerts

It’s a Third Thursday Summer Concert series week in Downtown Culpeper, featuring beach music July 20 by the Band of Oz. The run funs 5 to 9 p.m. down at the Culpeper Depot.

Ticketed attendees can enjoy quality live music, delicious food vendors, refreshing adult beverages, a kid’s corner and more. Ages 21 and younger get in free. Tickets are $10 at the gate.

Like and follow Culpeper Renaissance on Facebook or Instagram, see culpeperdowntown.com, and contact crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or 540/825-4416.

Need funds? Catholic Charities may be able to help

Catholic Charities Emergency Assistance ministry serves individuals and families who are experiencing emergency financial needs and have received a late rent or utility cutoff notice, or are in need of essential car repairs.

Assistance for those who meet eligibility requirements is available in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock Counties. See ccda.net/need-help/rent,-utility,-and-emergency-household-assistance/ or email EA@ccda.net.

Culpeper Tourism things to do this weekend, beyond

July 22: Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ at Belmont Farm Distillery: music, food, beverages and free tours of the distillery. Bring your family and friends and come relax at the farm.

July 22: Hat Painting Workshop at Wild Lines Studios: whether you plan to wear it or display it, these wide-brim hats are gorgeous and make a fun accessory to any outfit.

July 29: Annual Culpeper Triathlon — Since 2005 this event has been staged out of Mountain Run Lake Park at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains. After a swim in Mountain Run Lake athletes roll out of T1 for a challenging bike course with great pavement and amazing views.

Free youth summer food program

All youth aged 18 and younger can get free breakfast and lunch weekdays at the Galbreath Marshall Building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Road in the Town of Culpeper USDA provided meals are served 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday through July 28. For information, contact 540/829-2124.