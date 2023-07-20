Curious & sassy: Meerkat pups born at National Zoo

There are some cute new meerkat pups spending the summer at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute in Washington. From sweet snuggles to sassy vocalization and snatching snacks, it’s been a busy two months for the growing pups.

Born May 10, the trio is the first of their species born at the Small Mammal House in 16 years. Keeper Ann Gutowski shared some of her favorite moments with the newest members of the meerkat mob.

What are the pups’ personalities like?

“Curious, sassy and bold. We are surprised how feisty they are! Despite their tiny size, they are already trying to wrestle food away from the adults. Meerkats in general are very possessive of their food and defend their prey from other members of their mob.

“Like most siblings, they squabble, pounce on each other and play-fight. When they are trying to be intimidating, they will often vocalize at the adults — and even at keepers! But, they still like to snuggle with each other and the grownups, too.

“The pups often follow the adults around like little shadows, but they will explore and play on their own as well. They practice digging and will climb on top of the logs and rocks to sit with dad, Frankie, while he does sentry duty.

“Every day, we give the mob enrichment — items that keep their minds and bodies active while encouraging natural behaviors. The pups especially enjoy chasing live crickets and tearing apart butcher block paper and cardboard!”

Poitier, Crawford star in Mount Pony westerns

Western movies continue this week during the free classic film series at the Library of Congress Packard Campus in Culpeper.

“Buck and the Preacher” (Columbia, 1972) screens tonight at 7:30 p.m. Just after the end of The Civil War a wagon train of Black settlers head West. Some plantation owners hire a gang to stop their former slaves. Stars and directed by Sidney Poitier. Color, 102 minutes.

Screening at 7:30 p.m. Friday will be “Johnny Guitar” (Republic, 1954). Joan Crawford stars in the western story that shows women were as strong as men, and had to be. Color, 110 minutes.

The Packard Campus Theater will be screening films Thursday and Friday nights only for the next few months for building maintenance. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check; no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted. Weapons are also not permitted at the federal facility.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before and the theater opens 30 minutes before curtain.

Youth basketball camp celebrates 20 years tonight

The Safren Summer League Basketball Camp will celebrate 20 years with a one-night program happening from 5:15-8 p.m. tonight, July 20.

Culpeper legend Keith “Mister” Jennings and James Thompson, head coach of Culpeper County High School Varsity boys’ team will lead the free camp, being held at 20399 Miller Drive in Culpeper.

The camp is open for boys and girls entering grades 6-9. Participants must register at 703/967-0045 or richie@safrensales.com.

All campers must wear a white tee with their name on the front and back. The 20 year celebration will immediately follow the camp with awards and a cookout.

Need of the week: Pantry items

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are pantry items: sugar, flour, cornmeal, mustard, ketchup, mayo, vegetable oil, rice side dishes and Spam.

Drop off donations from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, call 540/825-1177 or visit The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook for more information.

A trip to outer space at Little Learners today

“Space: The Final Frontier” is the focus for the Little Learners program today at 11:30 a.m. at the Museum of Culpeper History.

Children ages 2-5 will learn about the sun, moon and planets while exploring space. They will paint their own sun to take home.

The program is free thanks to a Power of Change grant from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. Space is limited, register in advance at culpepermuseum.com, education@culpepermuseum.com or 540/829-1749.

“Little Learners” is the museum’s interactive series of children’s programming that brings fun facts, objects and activities out of the past to families of today.

Band of Oz performing tonight at Third Thursday

It’s a Third Thursday Summer Concert series week in Downtown Culpeper, featuring beach music tonight by the Band of Oz.

The run funs from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Culpeper Depot. Ticketed attendees will enjoy quality live music, delicious food vendors, refreshing adult beverages, a kid’s corner and more. Ages 21 and younger get in free.

Tickets are $10 at the gate. Like and follow Culpeper Renaissance on Facebook or Instagram. For more information, visit culpeperdowntown.com, email crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or call 540/825-4416.

Right the Record program: a new project

“Stories that Make Us Smarter,” a new project of Right the Record, launches at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at Free Gospel Church of Christ, located at 176 E. Davis St.

The inaugural program, “We are Related How?” will feature special guests Anna Davis of Pennsylvania and Jim Stearns of Colorado with host Zann Nelson, founder of Right the Record. Davis is a woman of color with ancestors from the Stevensburg area. Stearns is a man of European descent whose ancestors are also from the Stevensburg.

The two are related, but the how might surprise you, according to Nelson. The mystery will unfold Saturday. The interviews will be filmed before a live audience by Bold Characters Media Company. Admission is free.

After the presentation, the audience will have an opportunity to ask questions or add comments. Participants will need to provide in advance (at the door) their permission to be recorded for publication. Right the Record reserves the authority to edit participants’ comments for clarity and appropriateness.

REC Director election process is now open

The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative Director election process is now open.

REC customers, aka member-owners, can now complete their proxy designation form online or via mail. Three member-owners will be elected to the Cooperative’s Board of Directors as part of the virtual Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

“We encourage all REC members to take part in electing local representatives for the Board of their electric cooperative,” said REC spokesperson Casey Hollins. “You can vote for all three regions, no matter where you reside, and your participation matters.”

Member-owners with an email on record with REC have received instructions and access to complete the form online. In addition, member-owners can log in at their convenience to MyREC SmartHub for online Proxy Designation completion. The deadline to participate is 5 p.m. on Aug. 2.

REC is offering incentives to encourage member-owners to vote early: designate and return the proxy form by July 26 to win 1 of 15 $100 cash prizes and by Aug. 2 to win 1 of 10 $50 cash prizes. To participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, registration opens at 7 a.m. on Aug. 3 and closes at 5 p.m. on Aug. 4. Only registered members will receive instructions to join the virtual Annual Meeting on Aug. 9 to cast their vote live. See myrec.coop/register or call 800/552-3904 for more details.