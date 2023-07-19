VDOT seeking public input on Madison Road study

The Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on a transportation study assessing potential safety and multimodal improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians along the U.S. 29 Business (Madison Road) corridor between Southridge Parkway and Germanna Highway within the Town of Culpeper.

The purpose of this study is to identify transportation project recommendations for this corridor, which has several segments identified as very high safety needs, according to a VDOT release.

This study will focus on improving roadway safety and enhancing accessibility and connectivity for pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users. The project recommendations that come from this study will be developed into funding applications for SMART SCALE and other transportation funding programs.

VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more and take an online survey through July 31. Community input received through this survey will help the study team identify existing issues along the study corridor and develop recommendations for potential improvements that will be evaluated and presented during the next phase of the study, which will include another opportunity for public comment.

The survey is at vaprojectpipeline.org/studies/culpeper/cu-23-06.asp. Send comments to Michaeld.barnes@vdot.virginia.gov or to Michael Barnes, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, Virginia, 22701.

This study is being conducted as part of the Project Pipeline program, which was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board, according to the VDOT release. Project Pipeline is a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia. Project Pipeline is led by Virginia’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment with VDOT and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

The Commonwealth is partnering with the Town of Culpeper, Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission and RK&K to develop targeted improvements for the Madison Road Project Pipeline Study that minimize community impacts and address priority needs in a cost-effective way. This study is expected to be complete in summer 2024. The final plan will provide a multimodal investment strategy that can be used to seek and secure funding through programs including SMART SCALE, revenue sharing, interstate funding, and others.

Sand & stone company recognized for reclamation

Walker Sand & Stone Inc. in Culpeper recently won an honorable mention non-quarry award from the Virginia Dept. of Energy for excellence in reclamation.

The site south of Stevensburg has a history of simultaneously mining and reclaiming, according to an agency release. Where sand was once removed to be sold, homes and pastures now exist. A portion of their mining area was also reclaimed as a wildlife conservation area, according to Virginia Dept. of Energy.

The Star Tannery mine in Strasburg took top honors for exemplary reclamation at the recent state agency awards ceremony in Charlottesville. Three other mine sites were awarded for going above and beyond regulatory requirements when reclaiming the land in areas where mining was complete.

“Environmental protection is a priority for Virginia Energy’s Mineral Mining program,” said Virginia Energy Director of Mineral Mining and Gas and Oil Phil Skorupa. “Meeting regulatory requirements is a daily task at every mine site across the Commonwealth. Going the extra mile in finding creative uses for the land after mining is to be applauded. These companies not only show their commitment to clean water, air and native creatures but also their innovative spirit for land use.”

Hidden in Plain Sight at SEE Center

Walk through a mock setup of a teen’s bedroom and learn warning signs of risky behavior at the latest presentation of, “Hidden in Plain Sight.”

Receive Narcan training to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Learn about community resources.

All this and more will be happening 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 27 during Family Resource Day at the S.E.E. Recovery Center in Culpeper. No RSVP is needed; simply drop by. Questions? Contact Kirstan Knipple, Family Support Partner of Encompass Community Supports at kknipple@ecsva.org.

Virginians can now put blood type on driver's license

Virginians may now choose to indicate their blood type on their driver’s license to assist first responders in the event of an emergency.

Virginians have the option to indicate their blood type when they renew or replace their driver’s license or ID at dmv.virginia.gov or in-person at any Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customer service center. Customers who are applying for a license or ID for the first time must visit a customer service center in person.

Those who renew or replace their credential online will be prompted with a question whether they’d like to indicate blood type during the transaction.

Choosing to have blood type displayed on a license or ID is optional. The blood type will be displayed in a small icon on the front of your license or ID.

It is not required to show proof of your blood type if you’d like it to appear on a credential.

“The law was intended to aid individuals and first responders when every second counts in an emergency,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “DMV is proud to provide Virginians with options. On your driver's license or ID, you can indicate not only your blood type, but also your willingness to be an organ donor, your veteran status and can even list important medical indicators."

Local students named to All-Academic Team for sports

Shenandoah University had a school-record 294 student-athletes named to the 2022-23 Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, the conference recently announced.

Among the list of local Shenandoah honorees are: Connor Houser of Madison, Jeremy Kwolek of Culpeper, Reilly Owen of Barboursville, Cassidy Morrison of Culpeper, Mackenzie Watkins of Spotsylvania, Mitchell Pfeiffer of Warrenton, John Kindig of Spotsylvania, Dylan Taylor of Warrenton, Taylor Smith of Bealeton, Allyssa Space of Warrenton and Kelsey Wheeler of Stanardsville.

The nearly 300 Hornets listed are part of the 2,514 student-athletes from across the conference to earn the honor. Twenty-one SU sports were represented with football and baseball leading the way with 56 and 39 honorees, respectively. Shenandoah had the third-highest number of honorees in the ODAC behind Lynchburg and Washington & Lee.

This year breaks the school record for most student-athletes on the ODAC All-Academic Team, topping last year's total of 291.

To qualify for the team, a student-athlete must have had a 3.25 GPA or higher during the 2022-23 school year. Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester.