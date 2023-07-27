Orange scholar wins Baker Prize for French mastery

Claire Chamberlin of Rhoadesville is among the recipients of the Baker Prize in Modern Languages at Lawrence University.

The annual award is given to a senior or seniors majoring in a modern foreign language whose scholastic average in general and in modern foreign languages is highest among the majors in that field, according to a release from the liberal arts college located in Appleton, Wisconsin. Chamberlin and Jonathan Hogan are 2023 recipients.

Chamberlin was hailed by faculty for her rare mastery of the French language, exceptional analytical ability and generosity toward peers.

Founded in 1847, Lawrence University has an enrollment of about 1,500 students drawn from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. It features a college of arts and sciences and a conservatory of music, both annually ranked among the best in the nation.

Brandy Station Firemen’s Fair and parade is next week

The Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. Firemen’s Fair will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

Amusements of America will be providing the midway with over 20 rides, games and food including funnel cakes, popcorn, cotton candy, candied apples and ice cream. There will be all-you-can ride specials each evening of the fair.

The fire department auxiliary will offer its great food selection of hamburgers, hot dogs and barbecue along with their famous corn dogs (dipsy dogs) and mouth-watering french fries. There will also be kettle corn at the fair.

Sandy’s Face Painting will be on site performing her artistic magic and, for the more adventurous, take a ride on a mechanical bull.

The firemen’s parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3. Anyone wishing to enter the parade can do so by contacting the parade chairman, JD Bailey, at bvfdparade1202@gmail.com.

There will be live music each evening on the midway featuring Dark Hollow Blue Grass Band kicking things off on Wednesday evening, CJ tha DJ on Thursday, Reborn with members from the WORX, Silver Creek and Cash Unchained on Friday night and Lonesome Ryder Band on Saturday. Fairgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and come listen to the music.

Saturday at 10 a.m., will be the Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull, with free admission. Cash prizes along with numerous other prizes will be given away Saturday night. The Brandy Station Fairgrounds is located at 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road in Brandy Station. There is no charge to enter the fairgrounds and there is plenty of free parking.

The hours of the fair will be 6-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 6-11 p.m. on Friday; 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Friends & Family Day at Good Hope Baptist

Good Hope Baptist will host its annual Family & Friends Day at noon on Saturday, under the pavilion in the yard at the church, located on Norman Road. All are welcome to come out and enjoy a day of fun, food and love, combined with an inspirational message from the Rev. Jimmie Waters.

The Rev. Ernest Thompson is pastor and Deaconess Grace Clark, President of the Usher Board.

Chamber networking social at Fauquier Health

Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce from 5-7 p.m. tonight for its quarterly networking social hosted by Fauquier Health, at 1100 Sunset Lane, Suite 1211-A. There will be food, drinks, networking, door prizes and fun.

Windmore elects new directors and officers

The 2023 Windmore Foundation for the Arts General Membership Meeting was held June 22 at Mountain Run Winery in Culpeper.

Mountain Run Winery owner David Foster presented a check for $1,000, a donation to Windmore from the recent CulpeperPalooza event, where StageWorks performed “The Case of the Malted Falcon.”

The board of directors also thanked Tammy Buckalew for her six years of service on the board, and two years as board president.

During the meeting, the membership approved the FY2024 organized budget and several changes to the organization’s bylaws, and elected the following individuals to the board of directors: Becca Buncie, Class of 2026, 1st term; Chandler Clark, Class of 2025, 1st term; Etta Lambert, Class of 2026, 1st term; Jessy Mahr, Class of 2026, 2nd term and Lauren Wynn, Class of 2026, 1st term. The following directors were also elected as board officers: Amanda Reck (Class of 2025), president; William Bradford (Class of 2025), vice president; Buncie, secretary; and Casey Brooks (Class of 2025), treasurer.

Pack the Patrol Car this weekend at Walmart

Culpeper Police Department will be packing the patrol cars with school supplies this year outside the Walmart on James Madison Highway.

Donate to the cause from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The police department will have vehicles on site, collecting school supplies for children in the community who need it most.

‘Blazing Saddles’ Friday night on Mount Pony

The Western theme rides into the sunset this week on the month’s free classic film screenings in the Library of Congress Packard Campus in Culpeper.

“Destry Rides Again” (Universal, 1939) screens tonight at 7:30 p.m. James Stewart rides into Bottleneck and, as the new sheriff, looks to clean up the town. Marlene Dietrich plays the saloon girl that is won over to the sheriff’s side. Black & white, 95 minutes.

Screening at 7:30 p.m. Friday will be “Blazing Saddles” (Warner Bros, 1974). Auteur filmmaker Mel Brooks looks at the multilayered story of the American West. Well, sort of. Brooks’ send up of westerns stars Cleavon Little and Gene Wilder. Rated R. Color, 93 minutes.

The Packard Campus Theater will be screening films Thursday and Friday nights only for the next few months for building maintenance. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check; no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted. Weapons are also not permitted at the federal facility.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes prior to curtain.