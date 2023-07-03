Support, Encourage, Empower Recovery Center

The S.E.E. Recovery Center of Encompass Community Supports (formerly known as Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services) offers an array of recovery-oriented groups and meetings, and the opportunity to speak with someone about mental health or substance use recovery.

A staff member is available 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 4:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday to assist with attending appropriate groups or other services.

All community members are welcome to come to the S.E.E. center to learn and grow in recovery from all of life’s challenges and to connect with others to create a community of wellness, according to a release.

Highlights for July include new journaling and mindfulness groups. At 4 p.m. Tuesdays, learn how journaling may relieve depression and symptoms of anxiety, as well as boost immunity, gratitude, learning and critical thinking.

At 2 p.m. each Wednesday, a mindfulness group will explore a different form of mindfulness and learn how it can be applied to help reduce anxiety and depression. Mindfulness is more than meditation. Evidence from the National Institute of Health has shown that mindfulness can lower blood pressure, improve sleep and assist in coping with pain.

The S.E.E. Center is located at 710 U.S. Ave. in Culpeper. Take the right fork after the railroad tracks and proceed to the lower parking area. Contact 540/825-3366 or SEERecovery@rrcsb.org for more information.

Orange County supervisors seeking to fill vacancy

As a result of the recent resignation of local Supervisor James Crozier, effective July 5, there will be a vacancy in the seat representing District 4 on the Orange County Board of Supervisors. The Board has announced its intention to receive letters of interest from qualified individuals for appointment by the Board to serve as the interim District 4 Supervisor from July 27 until the special election in November, according to a county release.

Applicants for appointment must be duly registered to vote as a resident of District 4, which includes the northeast section of Orange County, bordering Culpeper County, along Routes 522, 20 and 3. See orangecountyva.gov/597/District-Four.

Letters of interest will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14 to Theodore L. Voorhees, County Administrator, in-person at 112 West Main St. in Orange; by mail to Office of the County Administrator, Box 111, Orange, VA 22960; faxed to 540/672-1679; or emailed to tvoorhees@orangecountyva.gov.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. on July 27 in the board meeting room at the Public Safety Building, located at 11282 Government Center Dr. in Orange. The purpose of the meeting is to review the letters of interest submitted, give those interested individuals a brief opportunity to address the Board during a closed meeting and consider the appointment of the interim District 4 Supervisor. The meeting is open to the public and will also be streamed live at orangecountyva.gov.

Culpeper Tourism July things to do

Culpeper is the perfect place to celebrate the 4th of July, spend a summer afternoon on the river, listing to live music at a local brewery or exploring downtown shopping and dining, according to a release from the Culpeper Tourism and Economic Development Department.

They provided a few reasons to start planning a summer getaway today and enjoying events, festivals and activities in Culpeper this month.

Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock Farm Show: Come out and enjoy livestock shows, little Mr. & Ms. pageant, a tractor show, bucket babies, children's activities and more at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises. July 6: Sidewalk Sale at Culpeper Downtown 1st Friday: Discover local artists, enjoy musical performances, shop ‘till you drop, sample fine wines and crisp brews, savor delicious foods and more.

Culpeper County Appreciation & Valor Awards: evening program at Salem VFD shows support to Culpeper County firefighters, EMTs and police. July 14: The Farmer’s Flea & Flower Market at Gobbler Hill Farm: food, ice cream and treasure hunting amid the flower gardens and breathtaking sunsets.

Youngkin donate salary to Operation Light Shine

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and first lady Suzanne Youngkin recently announced the donation of his second-quarter salary to Operation Light Shine, a nonprofit that created and promotes an approach to ending human trafficking: INTERCEPT, Inter-agency Child Exploitation and Persons Trafficking Task Force.

“Operation Light Shine is an important partner in the process of eliminating human trafficking in the Commonwealth. Together we are taking comprehensive steps to end the scourge of human trafficking. It’s a cancer, it’s an abuse and it’s a blight on our Commonwealth, nation and world,” said Youngkin in a statement. “This is not a Republican or Democrat issue, it’s a human rights issue that we all know affects every community, every race, every socio-economic group and it’s on the rise globally.”

Virginia's first lady said the issue has weighed heavily on their hearts and is one of the reasons her husband felt called into this level of service.

“We are inspired by the relentless efforts and innovative work being done by Operation Light Shine to eradicate human trafficking.”

Operation Light Shine created INTERCEPT to provide the resources, staffing and support required to identify and rescue child victims, apprehend their offenders and reduce the risk through public education and awareness. The state-of-the-art facilities bring together law enforcement, NGOs, prosecutors, victim services and medical professionals in a multi-disciplinary approach to fight the exploitation and trafficking of children.

The INTERCEPT Task Force is a world-class, first-of-its-kind workspace providing all resources required to conduct investigations, plan and run operations, identify and rescue victims, educate parents and youth, process and analyze seized data and serve its community.

The Youngkin Administration has made a commitment to ending the scourge of human trafficking in Virginia, which is why he signed Executive Order Number Seven, to establish the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support on his first day in office. The Commission was created as an advisory commission within the Office of the Governor.

The purpose of this commission is to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors and enhance prevention education in the Commonwealth, according to the governor's office release.