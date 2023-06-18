Juneteenth Monday in Downtown Orange park

There will be a Juneteenth celebration in downtown Orange on Monday, in the Commemorative Park, located at Church and Chapman streets.

Opening remarks begin at 11 a.m., followed by the National Anthem and the Negro National Anthem. Attendees can enjoy live music and storytelling performances — including Student Scholars from Orange County High School, Shady Grove Women’s Choir, Walker Family Mount Pisgah Church, and You Are Loved Ministries as well as food trucks and community information tables.

This event is free and open to the public. The Town of Orange installed the park to commemorate the contributions of the African American business district that had previously surrounded the area. It was destroyed during the construction of a bypass in the mid-20th century.

“Juneteenth: Celebrating Stories of Freedom” are being held Thursday evenings in June, featuring special virtual presentations of Stories from Our Land, Stories from Our Grandmothers, Stories from Our Community, Stories from Our Congregation and Stories in Our Art. Sign up at ocaahs.org/juneteenth.

Free indoor picnic Tuesday in Jeffersonton

The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold a Free Community Indoor Picnic at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Road.

Anyone is invited to the free picnic. Hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, desserts and drinks will be served. Come on out and meet neighbors, have an enjoyable evening and help celebrate the 76th Anniversary of the Jefferson Ruritan Club.

RSVP to tascfishingcamps@gmail.com or 540/937-5119. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Members get to know others in the community while helping the community. New members of all ages are welcome. Contact 540/937-5119 or see JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

'Socks for Lil Eddie' Birthday Party today

Eddie’s Birthday Party family children's event will be held 2-5 p.m. today in Yowell Meadow Park in the Town of Culpeper.

Sponsored by the local nonprofit ESIII Mentoring & More, it’s a birthday party in heaven for Eddie Servance III (1991-2018), a Culpeper man and son remembered for his zest for life and adventure, tie-dye shirts, long dreads and crazy socks.

Bring the children for a fun time to celebrate Eddie’s birthday and the children’s book release of, “Socks For Lil Eddie,” by his mother, author K.D. Brown. Books are $10 and the first 18 books sold at the party will be $5.

Wonder what gift to bring? Socks of course, for the annual Back-to-School sock drive. Come for a minute, hour or three. Busy, but still wish to celebrate while supporting the sock drive? Donate at es3mentoringandmore.org.

Upcoming School Division Events

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

June 26: Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee Meeting, CCHS Studio, 5:15 p.m.

Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee Meeting, CCHS Studio, 5:15 p.m. June 26: CCSB Regular Work Session, CCHS Studio, 6-8 p.m.

Orange student graduates from Oregon State

More than 7,300 students graduated from Oregon State University this weekend, including two local scholars. The school’s 2023 graduates come from 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties, all 50 states and 71 countries, according to a university release.

Local students graduating this June from Oregon State were Meghan Reynolds of Orange, who graduated summa cum laude with Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Sciences and Alexander Parker of Warrenton, who received a Bachelor of Science, Economics.

Congressional app challenge now open

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger is inviting middle and high school students in Virginia’s Seventh District to compete in the annual Congressional App Challenge. Registration is open through Nov. 1 at spanberger.house.gov/congressional-app-challenge.

The competition is an annual opportunity for students in participating congressional districts across the country to get hands-on practice with coding and computer science.

Students are invited to sharpen their skills, push their creativity in STEM disciplines, and begin envisioning their future career, with an emphasis on including and inspiring students from communities underrepresented in the tech industry. The winner’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol later this year and shared on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website.

“If we hope to address the 21st century challenges ahead of us, we must equip our students with the knowledge and expertise to solve complex problems and push our nation forward," said Spanberger in a statement.

"The computer science and coding skills possessed by the next generation’s leaders will increase innovation in how our government operates, protect our national security, and make our country even more competitive on the global stage. I hope to receive a submission from every Seventh District student who is curious about learning or refining their computer science skills," she said.

Culpeper student receives scholarship

Bridgewater College recognized more than 60 outstanding students April 15 during its annual awards ceremony.

Among students receiving awards was Jillian Rife, a Business Administration major from Culpeper. She received the Robert L. Hueston Endowed Scholarship, presented in honor of the contributions Hueston made to the study of accounting at Bridgewater College while a member of the faculty.

Diana Fewell, a digital media arts major from Bealeton, received the Raymond N. and Virginia Andes Award, presented to a top student majoring in French.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state's first private, coeducational college.

Power of Change grant recipients announced

Through the Power of Change, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers give voluntarily to support nonprofits that support those in need.

Most participants round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar, but gifts can also be a set monthly amount or a one-time donation. Twice a year, donations from The Power of Change are made available to local nonprofits.

This spring, more than $138,000 to support 29 nonprofits was awarded. Recipients included:

The Orange County Humane Society received $3,000 to support the Senior Hope Project that assists with providing companion pets for low-income senior citizens to improve the individual’s quality of life.

Habitat for Humanity of Culpeper County, Inc. received $5,000 to assist with supplies needed to complete a community Habitat project that provides a safe and affordable housing opportunity to a local family.

People Helping People of Fauquier County Inc. received $10,000 to support the Financial Emergency Assistance program with funding for families at risk of eviction or need temporary transitional housing.

Applications for the Fall 2023 Power of Change funding are now open and the deadline to apply is Aug. 10. See thepowerofchange.org.

Juneteenth public transit holiday, closures

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Monday due to the Juneteenth holiday.

In observance of Juneteenth, Culpeper town and county offices will be closed on Monday. There will be no refuse collection in town that day. Monday’s trash will be picked up on Tuesday. Carts should be set out by 6:30 a.m.

The Culpeper County Library will be closed Monday for Juneteenth. The library is getting some new furniture and will also be closed June 21-22.