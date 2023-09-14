Aging Together Annual Meeting today

The community is invited to hear about the past year’s achievements and plan for the future at the Aging Together Annual Meeting taking place at 3:30 p.m. today at Generations Central Adult Day Center at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Hear from county team leaders and Aging Together leadership about what’s happening in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock in support of older adults and caregivers. Everyone is welcome.

RSVP at agingtogether.org. For information, contact info@agingtogether.org or 540/829-6405.

Sign ceremony and Carver Fair this weekend

A ceremony to acknowledge restoration of the name, George Washington Carver Regional High School, to the historic institution in Culpeper County will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The agricultural-focused site along James Madison Highway will also participate on the Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour again by hosting a Carver Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16.

The site will pay tribute to the four-county fairs hosted by the O. R. Johnson Chapter of New Farmers of America at the school from 1949-62. The theme is “Tilling the Soil.”

The Carver Fair Farm Tour stop is open to anyone who wants to showcase their home made sweets and jellies, clothing, quilting and crafts, as well as their skills at vegetable preservation and gardening.

There will also be cake walks, pie tasting, judging and eating, live music by Jeff Scott, pumpkin decoration and canvas painting, a corn hole tournament and two exhibits by the Carver 4-County Museum.

At noon, chef Brian Thompson will pull a fully cooked pig from the hot earth, talk about the process of outdoor pig roasting and offer samples. For information and to display goods at the fair, contact Charles Jameson at 540/222-9603.

Hop N Hog returns to downtown CulpeperThe Hop N Hog block party returns this year on Oct. 21, celebrating the best in beer, bourbon and BBQ in downtown Culpeper. Spend the day sampling 20 taps, pouring some of the best local and regional beers and ciders, including WWAR Craft Brewery, Far Gohn Brewing Company, Beer Hound Brewery, Iron Pipe Alewerks, Son of a Beer Cider and the Virginia Eagle beer truck.

The BBQ competition will be fierce this year, with Native Shire, Grandpa Foods, Happy Family Ranch, Shine on BBQ, Big Bad W Pit BBQ and Divine Swine all competing. Enjoy mouthwatering BBQ from each competitor as they will be offering a $3 sample so attendees can vote for the People’s Choice winner.

To purchase tickets, visit culpeperdowntown.com, or stop by Vinosity or Far Gohn Brewing Company in downtown Culpeper. Early Bird Unlimited Tasting tickets are available, online only, through Friday for $35. Unlimited Tasting tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the gate and include entry, unlimited beer, cider and bourbon tastings, souvenir tasting glass, live entertainment and lawn games with prizes. General admission tickets can be purchased for $15 in advance or $20 at the gate and include entry, live entertainment, lawn games and prizes. Children ages 12 and younger are free. Full size beer, cider and wine pours will be available for additional purchase.

U.S. Constitution Birthday Party

Come celebrate the 236th birthday of the U. S. Constitution at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park beside the Charters of Freedom, Minutemen monument.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy an honor guard, music by the Culpeper Middle School band and chorus, soloist Mel White, speaker Dale Corey, The American Heritage Girls reciting the Preamble to the Constitution and the announcement of the winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution poster contest.

“We honor the Constitution; it provides the best place in the world to build a life,” according to event organizers, the Culpeper Minutemen DAR.

Furey speaker for GOP Women’s meetingDr. Sheila M. Furey, Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance president, will be the guest speaker at Madison County Republican Women’s monthly meeting 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Fellowship Baptist Church Annex, located at 725 Gate Road in Madison.

The meeting will feature a BBQ chicken dinner with side dishes and desserts by Madison Republican Women members. Dinner donation is $10. Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting. For information, contact 540/923-4300.

New traffic pattern at downtown intersection

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department is implementing a new all-way stop at the intersection of East Street and E. Locust Street starting today. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to be alert while adjusting to the new traffic pattern.

If you have questions, please call the Public Works Department at 540/825-0285.

Enjoy live music at local winery

Gray Ghost Vineyards will be hosting food trucks and live music this weekend at the winery, located at 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville.

Featured musician Robbie Limon will play Saturday from 1-4 p.m., with food available by Blue Ridge Seafood. On Sunday, Ben Mason will be performing from 1-4 p.m., with food from Bill’s Backyard Barbecue. Admission is free.

For more information, visit grayghostvineyards.com or call 540/937-4869.

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations

Prince George’s County Parks & Recreation, along the Beltway in Maryland, is offering a full month of programming for Hispanic Heritage Month.

The department will celebrate the history, culture and contributions of the Hispanic community from Sept. 15-Oct. 15, with many family-friendly events.

Hispanic Heritage Month will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday with a free celebration of Latino art at Publick Playhouse in Hyattsville, Maryland, including an art exhibition of Puerto Rican artist Alfredo Ortiz, the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month poster unveiling, live music, dancing and light refreshments. The poster showcases the national Hispanic Heritage Month theme “Prosperity, Power, Progress.”

A Hispanic Festival will be held 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, in Lane Manor Park in Adelphi, Maryland. There will be music, live entertainment, ethnic food, craft vendors, displays, carnival games and more with performances by the folkloric dance group Marimba Valle Verde from Guatemala, Orquesta Cenizas, Nora Reyes y Su Mariachi and La Furia Banda.

Other Hispanic Heritage Month activities taking place in Prince George’s County are a concert by the Tito Puente Jr. Orchestra at Publick Playhouse on Sept. 23, the Festival del Rio Anacostia on Sept. 30 at Bladensburg Waterfront Park and Latinas in Aviation on Oct. 14, at College Park Aviation Museum in College Park, Maryland.