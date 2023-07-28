The Culpeper community, through its generosity, continues to meet crucial needs in war-torn Ukraine with nearly $100,000 donated this year. Culpeper Baptist Church and a pair of local philanthropists are leading the charitable efforts.

The latest funds will be used to build a children’s bomb shelter and classroom in the basement of a church.

It all began in early March, when Joe and Linda Daniel reached out to Culpeper Baptist Church Pastor Dan Carlton, to see if they were continuing to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The previous year, Culpeper Baptist sent more than $80,000 to the country invaded by Russia more than a year ago.

Of that amount, the “Race for Ukraine” event netted over $40,000 from the greater Culpeper community, according to a church update. These funds fed people, met medical and housing needs and sustained churches throughout the country so they could work directly with those in need.

Following his conversation with the Daniels, Carlton connected with his counterpart in Ukraine and learned there was a great necessity to construct a children’s bomb shelter and classroom in the unused basement of a church in Vyshgorod, Ukraine. At that time, the area was experiencing heavy shelling and missile bombardment — sometimes as many as 35 projectiles daily, the church release stated.

Carlton shared this information with the Daniels and they committed to a $25,000 matching gift.

“We are grateful to Joe and Linda for their desire to reach across ethnic boundaries to a country 5,000 miles away and provide a safe shelter for children in war-torn Ukraine,” Carlton said. “People responded with open hands and hearts.”

People gave more than $25,000 before the deadline so the match was increased to $50,000. Hopewell Methodist in Lignum reached out to Culpeper Baptist and hosted an event to help raise funds. In all, $97,193 was sent to Ukraine, Carlton said.

Upon receipt of the gift, Carlton received an update from the Ukrainian pastor: “Dear Dan — This is incredible news! I am incredibly happy that God gave us people like the raven in Elijah’s time. When our resources are exhausted, God provides other resources … to serve the people affected by the war. … This project is quite important, because it involves hundreds of children, behind whom stand hundreds of families … who knows if this will be the way out of the situation to save children and people in these difficult times. Thank you, very much, for your concern about us and our ministry in the Kyiv region! Sincerely, Vasy.l”

Carlton said they are thankful to the community and the church family for its amazing generosity.

“This has been a great opportunity to partner with our friends in the community and support the work of churches in far-off places as they meet the needs of hurting people. We look forward to more occasions to do it again,” he said.

See culpeperbaptist.org/ukraine for more information.