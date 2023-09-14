The Culpeper County Library has hired Bryan McCormick as its new director after almost a year of the position being open.

He stepped into the role after the previous library director Gregg Grunow resigned last October.

Originally from Janesville, Wisconsin, McCormick has been a library director for nearly 24 years. The majority of his tenure was as the director of the Hedberg Public Library in Janesville, which lasted for over 15 years.

Prior to his library career, McCormick worked in newspaper circulation for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and as a substitute teacher.

While at the Hedberg Library, McCormick was appointed by the state’s governor to serve on the Council on Library and Network Development where he served for 8 years which included two years as chairman. He also oversaw a renovation of the library, opened a new branch, brought a bookmobile to the library and was recognized as Educator of the Year by Forward Janesville in 2021.

When asked why he accepted the director’s position at the Culpeper library, McCormick said that he was attracted to the size and location.

“I wanted to be a bit more hands-on again and involved in library programs and activities rather than just administrative,” he said. “This is a beautiful area of the country close to a lot of different events and activities, which is very appealing to our family.”

McCormick does plan to make some improvements to the library’s operations, including updating and modernize the library’s website.

“A website is extremely important in getting information out to your patrons and you want to put your best foot forward so to speak,” McCormick stated during the Library Board of Directors meeting on Sept. 6.

The new director also plans to have a Spanish speaker on staff in order to cater to the county’s sizable Hispanic population. McCormick says having such a staff member on hand would be beneficial to the library’s operations.

When asked about current library programs that he has an interest in, he named CulpeperCon as one that has had tremendous community engagement. He said he is also looking forward to working with the Friends of the Culpeper Library which is involved in many programs in the library.

As a new resident of the county, McCormick is joined by his wife, Marina, who currently works virtually as an accounting assistant. The couple have two sons, Andrew, 14, who is a freshman at Eastern View High School and Krystofer, 11, who is a sixth-grader at Floyd T. Binns Middle School.

“We are definitely enjoying getting to know the area and are excited to be settling down here. We spend a lot of our free time traveling around the area, seeing the sites, learning the history, like the Civil War sites, finding our new favorite restaurants and places to visit,” said McCormick. “It’s definitely advantageous to be so close to so many different activities and events and we’ll certainly be taking advantage of that opportunity. And I’ve heard that the winter’s are much milder here than in Wisconsin — looking forward to that.”

McCormick received a Bachelor of Arts from Cornell College in 1993, a Masters of Library Science from the University of Wisconsin in 2002 and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in 2007. He also has certificates in Public Management from the University of Wisconsin and Fundraising Management from the Lilly School of Philanthropy.