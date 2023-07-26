Eastern View High School Family & Consumer Sciences teacher Laura Butcher recently experienced an international trip of a lifetime, gaining rich insights into career and technical education and its impact on the local and global economy.

Butcher was among 12 Virginia educators, awarded the prestigious Fulbright-Hays grant offered through Virginia Tech, who traveled to Livingstone, Zambia in June.

With two Virginia Tech professors, the group engaged in a comprehensive study of career and technical education and its broader reach, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools.

They also got to see one of the wonders of the world at Victoria Falls.

A lesson Butcher learned from Zambian people she plans to incorporate in her classroom community in Culpeper is the concept of ‘ubuntu.’

“This philosophy believes that ‘I am, because we are.’ Our group had to take on this philosophy as we came together, meeting for the first time in the airport, to travel, live and learn over the month of June,” she said. “Each person we interacted with had a story and a reason for their drive, in almost every case what pushed them to work and strive related back to their family or community.”

Butcher, president of the FCCLA Virginia Association, and the group spent a month in Zambia immersed in its community and culture.

“We learned about the local history, experienced daily life and observed both the education and business sectors. Livingstone prides itself in being the location of Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Wonders of the World,” Butcher said.

“With recent changes in their government, they are aiming to be a tourism capital. They are pushing to educate citizens in areas of hospitality and tourism which falls under my CTE area of focus, family and consumer sciences. By visiting hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions, we gained first-hand knowledge on how businesses manage their goals, training requirements and their hiring practices.”

The educators collaborated with local educational institutions, industry leaders and community members to gain invaluable insights into this vital field, according to the release. Group members worked with prominent educational institutions such as Victoria Falls University, Livingstone Institute of Business and Engineering Studies, Mikuni primary and secondary schools and Hillcrest Secondary School.

They engaged in observations, interviews, lectures and interactive sessions facilitated by experts in the field of education, CTE and associated industries, studying best practices, innovative pedagogies and successful models.

The teachers also forged meaningful connections with industry leaders and professionals from various sectors, according to the release. They explored the dynamic relationship between CTE and economic development, examining how technical skills training can create opportunities for sustainable growth, entrepreneurship and job creation.

Back at home, the educators are implementing ways to share their newfound expertise and experiences with colleagues and educational communities. They will develop innovative curricula, instructional materials and professional development programs that reflect the best practices and lessons learned during their time in Zambia, according to the school division.

Their insights will contribute to the enrichment of CTE programs and inspire a new generation of students to pursue careers in technical fields that drive economic progress.

During the experience a world away, Butcher observed teachers and businesses working together to create a stronger unit.

“Thinking of my own classroom, I want to encourage my students to follow the concept of ‘ubuntu’ as they learn, grow and work together throughout the school year. I look forward to sharing my experiences with my colleagues, students and community in an effort to appreciate a different culture and build from lessons learned,” she said.

To relive her journey through Africa, see @cte2africa on Instagram.