The Culpeper Police Department will recognize former Culpeper Vice Mayor R.E. Deane with its Amazing Citizen Award this week.

The award will be given to the Korean War veteran and longtime member of Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 in the community room at the police department, located on Old Brandy Road.

The presentation will be part of the monthly meeting of the Combined Neighborhood Watch.

At 7 p.m., the agency will provide an update on technology Culpeper PD uses to help keep the community and officers safe, along with community and crime updates. Light refreshments and door prizes at the meeting, to be livestreamed at Culpeper Police on Facebook.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring a friend or neighbor.