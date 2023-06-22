The Culpeper Wellness Foundation has awarded $120,000 in Healthy Living Grants to 15 organizations proposing health and wellness projects within its service area of Culpeper, Madison and Orange.

“The grant proposals represented a broad spectrum of needs, and I appreciate the work of our grants review board in carefully considering each application,” said Foundation President Shari Landry. “The communities in our service area are fortunate to have so many organizations focusing on health and wellness needs for all ages.”

The local grant recipients are:

Orange County Free Clinic: $10,000 for Mental health services for patients.

Culpeper Food Closet: $5,000 for distribution of healthy snacks in summer for families without access to school meal programs.

Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia: $10,000 for implementation of Triple Play: A Game Plan for Mind, Body & Soul, a research-based program of physical activities, games, cooking and nutrition, sports and programs that promote social and emotional wellness for youth in Madison and Orange counties.

Manna Ministry: $10,000 for "Manna to Home," provision of healthy fruits and vegetables as well as hygiene products for home use.

Culpeper Renaissance, Inc./Downtown Farmers Market: $4,000 for healthy eating and fresh food accessibility through SNAP matching, youth nutrition education program and Farm Fresh Dollars for kids to shop at the market.

Aging Together: $5,000 for a conference focused on the understanding of dementia and person-centered care for individuals with dementia.

SAFE: $10,000 for assistance with utility costs for emergency shelters.

Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services (CARS): $10,000 for technology equipment in support of recovery services.

Madison Learning Center: $4,280 for "Healthy Habits, Healthy Kids" program, including garden beds for vegetables and curriculum of mindful eating and exercise to create healthy habits.

Bridge Ministry: $10,000 for residential reentry program for individuals transitioning from incarceration.

Generations Central Adult Day Center: $4,220 for an exercise program for older adults.

Hero's Bridge: $7,500 for Battle Buddies support program to decrease isolation, increase advocacy and prevent food insecurity for older veterans.

Madison Free Clinic: $10,000 for screening equipment and educational materials to foster individual tracking of vital signs for better health.

People Inc.: $10,000 for training of volunteers participating in court appointed special advocate program.

Community Development Redistribution (CDR) Resource Center: $10,000 for basic and comprehensive care packages of personal use and household products.

The Culpeper Wellness Foundation invests time and resources in community initiatives that improve health and wellness in Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties, according to a release. The nonprofit operates the Free Clinic of Culpeper, PATH Recreation & Fitness Center, and Powell Wellness Center, one of only two fitness centers certified by the Medical Fitness Association as a medically integrated facility. See culpeperwellnessfoundation.org for more information.