Everyone has to start somewhere. This month the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater celebrates the first works of 10 titans of cinema.

Each of the filmmakers went on to direct an Oscar winning film, as well as movies that are on the National Film Registry, according to film series publicity.

“All the films presented are unique experiences in their own right. With luck, this will inspire you. ‘What we all like in life, I think, is the challenge of making something . . . that is not easy to do,’” the release stated, quoting Stanley Donen, director of “On The Town.”

The Packard Campus Theater will be screening films Thursday and Friday nights for the next few months for electrical maintenance. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Programs are free and seating is first-come, first-served. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check; no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted. Weapons are also not permitted at the federal facility. This applies to off-duty law enforcement and concealed carry permit holders, according to the Library of Congress release.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes prior to curtain.

The Library of Congress Packard Campus of the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center oversees one of the largest collections of motion pictures in the world. Acquired primarily through copyright deposit, exchange, gift and purchase, the collection spans the entire history of the cinema. Since 2008, the art deco theater located at the Packard Campus has shown films each week and screened more than 2,500 titles.

For August, all shows are at 7:30 p.m.

Coming Soon:

Tonight: “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” (20th Century-Fox, 1945)—Directed by Elia Kazan, it tells the tale of an Irish American family living in 1912 New York City. Dorothy McGuire and Joan Blondell head the cast, and James Dunn won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Kazan went on to direct “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “On the Waterfront” and “Splendor in the Grass.” Black & White, 129 minutes.

Friday night: “On The Town” (MGM, 1949)—Directed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen. Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, with Jules Munshin, are three sailors on leave and “on the town” in New York City The town? Kelly and Donen would next direct the classic “Singin’ in the Rain.” Individually Kelly later directed “Hello Dolly” and Donen directed “The Pajama Game,” “Two For the Road” and “Charade.” Color, 98 minutes.

Aug. 10: “Boys Don’t Cry” (20th Century-Fox, 1999)—Directed by Kimberly Pierce. Hillary Swank won the first of her two Best Actress Oscars starring as young female-to-male transgender Brandon Teena who leaves his hometown under threat when his ex-girlfriend’s brother discovers that he’s biologically female. Kimberly Pierce went on to direct the remake of “Carrie” and currently works on episodic television. Black & White, 81, minutes.

August 11: A double feature starting with “Dementia 13” (MGM, 1963)—Directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The untimely death of her husband and the desire to be benefactor of his will causes a young woman to try and deceive his family. Roger Corman produced this film with $40,000 left over from another film. Coppola is best known for directing “The Godfather” and its sequels, but also directed “The Conversation” and “Apocalypse Now.” Black & White, 81 minutes.

Showing next is “Targets” (Paramount, 1968)—Directed by Peter Bogdanovich. An old horror film actor announces his retirement but agrees to one last personal appearance at a drive-in movie theater. Always on the cheap, producer Roger Corman made the film because Boris Karloff owed him two days of work. Peter Bogdanovich, a renowned film critic at the time, would soon go on to direct classics as “The Last Picture Show,” “What’s Up Doc” and “Paper Moon.” Rated R. Color, 90 minutes.

August 17: “Stand and Deliver” (Warner Bros, 1988)—Directed by Ramón Menéndez. A math teacher helps change the lives of a group of East L.A. students. They learn how to excel in the classroom and outside of it. Edward James Olmos won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the teacher. Menéndez also directed “Money for Nothing” and wrote “Tortilla Soup.” Color, 102 minutes.

August 18: “Blood Simple” (Circle, 1984)—Directed by the Coen Brothers. A casual tryst between a bartender and his boss’ wife leads to much trouble in this razor-sharp, hard-boiled neo-noir set somewhere in Texas, where a sleazy bar owner releases a torrent of violence with one murderous thought. Starring, in her film debut, the future 3-time Best Actress Oscar winner Frances McDormand. Joel and Ethan Coen went on to direct “Raising Arizona,” “O, Brother, Where Art Thou?” and the Best Picture Academy Award winner,

“No Country for Old Men.” Rated R. Color, 96 minutes.

August 24: “The Learning Tree” (Warner Bros–Seven Arts, 1969)—Directed by Gordon Parks. A group of African American boys grow up in 1920s Kansas. With this tender and clear-eyed coming-of-age odyssey, the renowned photographer turned filmmaker Gordon Parks not only became the first Black American director to make a Hollywood studio film, he also served as writer, producer and composer, resulting in a deeply personal artistic achievement. Parks would later go onto direct the iconic film “Shaft” and its first sequel “Shaft’s Big Score.” Color, 107 minutes.

August 25: “Duel” (Universal, 1971)—Directed by Steven Spielberg. A salesman driving home in a small car innocently passes a very large and monstrous tanker truck. What follows is a battle between the two drivers, their vehicles and the open road. Dennis Weaver stars and the screenplay is from the legendary Richard Matheson (“The Twilight Zone”). Spielberg went on to direct a film about a small boat and a big shark named… “Jaws.” He also directed “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “E.T.,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan.” Color, 90 minutes.

August 31: “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (Universal, 1982)—Directed by Amy Heckerling. A who’s who of future film stars (Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Forrest Whitaker, Phoebe Cates, etc.) as a group of Southern California high school students enjoying their most important subjects: sex, drugs, football, rock n’ roll and pizza (sometimes having it delivered to them in the middle of a class). Heckerling also directed “National Lampoon’s European Vacation,” “Look Who’s Talking” and “Clueless.” Rated R. Color, 92 minutes.