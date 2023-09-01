New Culpeper County Public Schools teacher Isabella Cassano said she is lucky to be working alongside the experienced teacher who first inspired her to the profession.

On the first day of this school year, Cassano started her teaching career at Farmington Elementary — 17 years after she started kindergarten there. Her inspiration to become a teacher began with her kindergarten teacher, Christin Smith, according to a release from school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Cassano’s kindergarten class was Smith's first class as a new teacher and she is still teaching at Farmington. Cassano started both her journeys, as student and as a teacher, with Smith by her side, Hoover said.

CCPS Division Superintendent Tony Brads visited Farmington on Aug. 23 to present Smith with the first Spotlight Award for the 2023-24 school year.

She was recognized for being an inspiration.

Brads explained at the faculty meeting that teachers make a difference in the lives of children every day.

“To inspire a former student not only to become a teacher, but to come back and teach in the school where she started her education — that is truly special,” the superintendent said.

Brads told his own kindergarten teacher story, sharing he also had the opportunity to work alongside her when he became a principal at her school.

Brads asked Smith and Cassano to share what they remembered from that special kindergarten year, 17 years ago.

Cassano said that she had just moved to Culpeper from Pennsylvania. She recalled when she saw Smith wearing a Steelers’ jersey one day, she knew they had a special connection.

Smith remembered Cassano’s pigtails and walking her to the bus at the end of each day because she was the first one in the bus line.

Hoover said it is really exciting to have former students come back and teach for Culpeper County Public Schools.

“To have the opportunity to teach at the same school that you attended with the teacher that inspired you to follow her path is extraordinary,” she said.

At the end of the first day on Aug. 9, also the new teacher’s birthday, Cassano posted on social media: “14 years of wishing on candles to be a teacher at Farmington paid off today. And I got to spend off the day with the woman who planted the teaching seed!”