Over 5,500 people descended on Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises Saturday for the second annual Culpeper Rodeo, to help raise money for the Kelly Street Boxing Club. The rodeo featured bull riding, barrel racing, team roping and mutton busting. Attendees were also able to enjoy offerings from 16 food trucks, country line dancing and live music by the James Tamelcoff Band. To see more photos from this event, visit starexponent.com.