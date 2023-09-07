Germanna Community College has opened an expanded food pantry on its Fredericksburg area campus.

The pantry, called Bear Necessities, is made possible through partnerships with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and the Rappahannock Food Pantry.

Bear Necessities offers staple food items; canned goods; fresh and frozen fruits, vegetables and meats; and personal care items.

The pantry is also partnering with Virginia's Healthy Pantry initiative to make it easier for students to make nutritious choices. Colored stickers on each food item will provide pantry users with nutrition information about the item. Germanna staff will be on hand to assist students in understanding the color guide.

In addition, Germanna will continue to offer a mobile food pantry service. Community members can order food through the OrderAhead platform and pick it up at the Fredericksburg and Locust Grove campuses.

Members of the Germanna and the wider Fredericksburg community can support the food pantry and other initiatives in the Germanna Cares program — which provides help with technology, living and transportation expenses — by making a contribution at germanna.edu/support-germanna/giving-priorities/support-germanna-cares.

During the 2021-22 school year, Germanna Cares assisted more than 465 students and their families with more than $84,900 in funds, according to the college's website.