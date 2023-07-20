The Germanna Foundation has a new name — Historic Germanna.

The Locust Grove nonprofit, dedicated to preserving and sharing Virginia’s rich history, announced the name change this week along with a new logo.

The rebranding reflects the organization’s commitment to deepening connections with diverse audiences and expanding its role as a public history site in Central Virginia, according to a release.

Historic Germanna leadership, over the past six months, engaged in dialogue sessions with supporters, visitors, descendants and friends from across the commonwealth and beyond. The effort sought to better understand the needs and aspirations of the multiple audiences Germanna serves, while refining the organization’s vision for the future, the release states.

Feedback received helped shape Historic Germanna’s vision and better communicates the organization’s growing importance.

The new logo features a graphic compass while retaining the script font and pentagon design of Fort Germanna. A compass guided historic voyagers to Virginia, according to the release.

Today, it points to the numerous sites and resources of Historic Germanna. The compass represents the organization’s deepening understanding of a shared history among multiple communities, the release states.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity that Historic Germanna’s new name and vision offer to create meaningful connections with our past and present,” said Historic Germanna Executive Director Jennifer Hurst-Wender.

“We invite the public to find their connections through our extensive programs, historic properties, exhibits, archaeological dig sites, nature trails, research, genealogy and much more.”

Germanna’s history encompasses Indigenous peoples, English colonists, German immigrants and their descendants, as well as African and African American communities.

“We are excited by our organization’s vision that honors its founding in recognizing the first German immigrants to Virginia starting in 1714, but expands to fully share the numerous properties and resources under the Germanna umbrella and the many diverse stories of our varied communities we represent and hope to reach out to,” said Hurst-Wender.

Historic Germanna invites individuals to explore the diverse stories of the past through its places, research and shared narratives, fostering engagement and inspiring a deeper understanding of our collective heritage, the release states.

See Germanna.org and @HistoricGermanna on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. Historic Germanna sites include Fort Germanna Visitor Center, Hitt Archaeology Center, Siegen Forest Trail System, Fort Germanna Archaeology Site, “Enchanted Castle” Archaeology Site, Salubria Manor and Peter Hitt Farm.