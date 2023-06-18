Our recent long, sunlit days herald the arrival of the season that features a spectrum of county fairs in the region. This year’s celebrations debut this week with fairs hosted by the folks of Caroline County and Orange County, both of which will be chockfull of exciting activities and exhibits and will feature a panoply of talented musicians.

Both fairs will offer special attractions such as circus acts, a midway carnival with rides and games, and a variety of special shows. However, the heart and soul of the county fair are the exhibits and presentations created by folks of all ages and the livestock they have raised and cared for. Exhibitors gain a sense of pride in the recognition of the fruits of their investment, as well as a connection to the community that appreciates and encourages them.

Both fairs kick off Wednesday and run through June 24. Times and activities vary each day and visitors are encouraged to check the websites for the schedule and locations.

Orange County Fair

The Orange County Fair has brought excitement and enjoyment to families for well over 50 years and typically attracts more than 10,000 visitors.

“I grew up in 4H and my parents have served as president, vice president and secretary, so the fair was always a magical time of the year for us,” said fair secretary Sarah Altman. “There is always something special in the anticipation that everybody is bringing their best to the fair.”

A popular feature throughout the years has been the Horse Show, which will be held Wednesday, an admission-free day. The vast range of classes of horses includes the Lead Line, in which adults lead horses with little children on them. “We have an English Horse Show with a lot of jumping and riders are judged by how well they handle their horse,” said Altman. “Even kids as young as 7 and 8 years old start jumping at 18 inches.”

One engaging performance is Danny Grant’s Cowboy Circus, which includes audience interaction for all ages. Grant guides children in learning to lasso a toy steer and he may also call a dad onstage and give him a cowboy hat and instrument.

The fair will also feature Victoria Circus, which showcases a jaw-dropping feat by a motorcyclist in an iron-screen sphere as well high-wire aerial performances.

4H competitors and exhibitors range in age from 9-18, and the club instituted the 4H Clover Buds club for ages 5-8, who participate in a parade throughout the fairgrounds, pulling their wagons with chickens, bunnies and baby goats. “A 4H extension agent will have a microphone and will interview the kids about what is in their wagon and ask their chicken’s name. They are awarded a little prize and it’s their time to shine,” said Altman.

A special feature of the event is Wil and Jennifer Caton’s Bar C Petting Zoo, which has included baby sheep, goats and sugar gliders, as well as giant tortoises, a baby kangaroo and even a camel.

In addition, the Chaos in the County Demolition Derby is always an exciting experience for all. This year’s derby also includes a kids’ version where kids bring their Power Wheels. The fair’s high-powered competition also includes drag racing of ATVs and UTVs and the Tractor Pull and Draft Horse Pulls convey the classic fair feel.

Debuting at this year’s fair will be Jimmy Riffle and the Gator Boys of Animal Planet fame, presenting their thrilling Alligator and Reptile Show. And, with Old West flair, the fair will feature Cowboy Mounted Shooting performance, where cowboys and cowgirls will ride in a ring shooting pistols and rifles with blanks to pop the most balloons in the shortest time. In addition, the Home Goods exhibit will include everything from garden sunflowers, to canned jellies and jams, quilts, and kids’ projects from school or LEGO® creations.

“The fair is a bonding experience for families,” said Altman. “Today, people who came as kids are bringing their children and grandchildren. It’s something that the whole county looks forward to and turns out for.”

Caroline County Agricultural Fair

The Caroline County Agricultural Fair has been a beloved community event since 1918, and those who host it today are pleased to share its history with visitors. The fairgrounds’ Heritage Center presents an impressive treasury of local artifacts, tools, automobiles and awards. One item that attracts visitors’ attention is an antique corn-sheller that scrapes kernels from dried cobs when the handle is turned. Fairgoers can also enjoy seeing a real antique sawmill in action.

“Our goal is to preserve and present our agricultural heritage for the greater Caroline community, including Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Hanover,” said fair president Fran Whittaker. “We have received tremendous support from the community. Mrs. Ann Tate donated a parcel of her land in 2009 for the fairgrounds, and individuals, families and organizations have offered monetary and in-kind donations to build the buildings on the site, and our team of volunteers is tireless.”

The Home Goods exhibit features items ranging from baked and canned goods, to photography and artwork, to creations made from a simple spring or duct tape (which has inspired folks to make fascinating apparel in a variety of colors and patterns). Other entries have been Mr. Potato Head and Miss Sweet Potato Head in a contest where the vegetables have been transformed into all types of characters.

Circus Stella is a fair favorite, which will include awe-inspiring aerial acrobatics, rope-walking, ladder balancing and cheer-winning leaps and landings by the troupe’s rescue dogs.

A special feature on Thursday evening is Old McDonald’s Farm Parade, in which participants decorate vehicles ranging from little red wagons to strollers, scooters and wheel chairs. This year’s theme is “Grains of Wheat, Oats, and Barley.”

SouthLand Dairy will bring a dairy cow and talk about the Farm to Table experience with demonstrations in their mobile classroom, and young guests will long remember their experience of milking Miss Bessie, a “fake” cow, at the Caroline Barn.

At a Petting Zoo in the front of the Caroline Barn, visitors can meet and greet a spectrum of four-legged friends, which have included a baby goat or donkey, a mama cow and her calf and a miniature pony. The back of the barn presents the livestock and farm animals that youth from the 4H and Future Farmers of America have raised and brought for the competition. Children show their animals before judges in the livestock ring on Friday morning. “There is a talent and skill in showing the animals. They are judged both on the qualities of the animals and the showmanship of the child who shows the animal, such as how they control animals and make eye contact with the judge,” said Whittaker.

A Pee Wee Livestock Show will be held Thursday evening, where children ages 4-8 — guided by older 4H and FFA youths — will show the animals they raised. In addition, a Youth Livestock show provides an opportunity for children of ages 6-8, who are not old enough to join the 4H, to display the animals they have begun to raise.

Entertainment will feature nine local bands, coordinated by Wick Coleman, who will take the stage during intermissions to conduct such contests among the audience as “Most Grandchildren” and “Longest Married.” Guests will also be able to compete in contests, ranging from corn shucking and hay bale toss to hog calling and rooster crowing.

“Families can have fun and enjoy themselves in a serene pastoral setting,” said Whittaker. “There is truly something for everyone at the Caroline County Agricultural Fair.”