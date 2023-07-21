Luck Stone will open its Stevensburg quarry again this autumn for the always anticipated Annual Dino Walk, where visitors can walk in fossilized tracks of the ancient creatures.

Due to its high popularity, Luck Stone has agreed to offer tours on two days this year for the first time, Sept. 22 and 23.

Want to experience the prehistoric Culpeper County? Dino Walk tickets go on sale at 8:30 a.m. next Saturday, July 29 for $35 per vehicle, up to the size of a passenger van. Only a lucky few will gain admission to tour a portion of one of the largest concentrations of dinosaur tracks in the world.

Last year’s Dino Walk tickets, 200 total vehicles in all, sold out online in just a few minutes on EventBrite. It’s the largest annual fundraiser for the Museum of Culpeper History and is considered one hot ticket.

In 1989, Stevensburg quarry operators accidentally discovered nearly 5,000 Triassic Period tracks from four species of dinosaur — a large, 14-foot-long, meat-eating, a small, 7-foot-long Theropod species, an alligator-like Parasuchian and the Aetosaur, a sprawling four-footed plant eater.

“Tracks from Culpeper are in the collections of every major natural history museum in the world,” said Museum Executive Director John Christiansen.

Bob Clore, of Orange County, was on the crew that found the tracks.

“We were starting a new floor, going down further. We were pumping the water and the water washed across the new floor, and the sun had evaporated the water on the top layer.

“But it was still wet inside the footprints, and I saw 17 of them in a straight line,” Clore told fascinated onlookers one year, deep in the local quarry. “It’s just siltstone, just mud that’s been cooked like a brick.”

The museum has been organizing tours of the quarry site since 2015. The tracks are located in an active quarry site on private property owned by the Luck Stone Corporation.

“Luck Stone has given tremendous support to this event over the years,” said Christiansen. “Not only do they allow us access to the site, but they donate staffing and logistical support during the event. Their commitment to protecting the tracks and to making them accessible to the public should be applauded.”

Those hoping to attend are urged to mark the release date on their calendars, the museum director said. Timed tickets will be sold for both days. Tickets are limited due to available parking at the base of the quarry, where the tracks are visible. Souvenir t-shirts will also be available for pre-order. Find the link for ticket sales at culpepermuseum.com/dino-walk.