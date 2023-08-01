As the hilarious opening of its 51st season in Barboursville, Four County Players is proud to present “Urinetown: The Musical,” opening Aug. 4 on the mainstage.

Originally scheduled for Summer 2020 as part of the COVID-canceled season 48, Four County Players is thrilled to finally be presenting this highly-anticipated and thought-provoking satire, according to a release.

“Urinetown: The Musical” features music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and book and lyrics by Greg Kotis. The comedy opened on Broadway in 2001, winning Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score and Best Direction of a Musical.

In the not-so-distant future, a water shortage caused by a 20-year drought has led to a government ban on private toilets and a proliferation of paid public toilets, owned and operated by a single megalomaniac company: the Urine Good Company. If the poor don’t obey the strict laws prohibiting free urination, they’ll be sent to the dreaded and mysterious “Urinetown.”

After too long under the heel of the malevolent Caldwell B. Cladwell, the poor stage a revolt, led by a brave young hero, fighting tooth and nail for the freedom to pee “wherever you like, whenever you like, for as long as you like, and with whomever you like.”

A brilliant satire modeled off the plays of Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht, “Urinetown” is a wickedly funny, fast-paced and intelligent comedic musical romp, the release states.

The production is directed by Anna Grey Hogan, with music direction by Kimberly Souther and choreography by Geri Carlson Sauls.

The ensemble cast includes Ken Wayne, Tiffany Smith, Ethan Mitchell, Piper Wells, Hannah Vidaver, Emma Harrison, Tim Carlson, Judy Bazin, Paige Campbell Johns, Andy Davis, Natalie Fehlner, Justin Flemming, Susanna Johns, Kyle LaTorre, Sophie Levine, Erynn McLeod, Marty Moore, Marc Schindler, Meghan Wallace, Dave Welty and David Zuby.

Rounding out the production staff are Devynn Thomas as Production Stage Manager and Assistant Production Manager, Edward Warwick White as Producer, Erin Wallace as Assistant Stage Manager, Mary Speed as Scenic Designer, Myck Hilson as Costume Designer, Steven Reid as Lighting Designer, Linda Hogan as Properties Designer, David Hutchins as Sound Designer and Engineer, Pete Davies as Lead Carpenter, Gary Warwick White as Production Manager and Mike Spears as Shop and Build Supervisor.

“Urinetown: The Musical” will run weekends through Aug. 20. Friday and Saturday night performances are at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and students, $16 for children 12 and under and all Friday tickets are $10.

This show contains adult language, themes and depictions of violence. It is recommended for ages 13 and up. Parental discretion is advised. “Urinetown: The Musical” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Get tickets through the Box Office at 540/832-5355 or at fourcp.org and see Four County Players on Facebook.