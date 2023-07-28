The American Association of State Troopers is conducting its annual "Best Looking Cruiser" photo contest for the 10th year in a row and Virginia State Police is jockeying for a coveted spot in the 2024 calendar.

The contest began as a friendly competition between state agencies and has proven to be a fun and engaging way to allow community members to support and interact with law enforcement in a positive manner, according to a release on Friday from Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corrine Geller.

The 12 photos to receive the most votes will be featured again in "America's Best Looking Trooper Cruisers” calendar. The state police or highway patrol agency to receive the most votes is featured on the cover. Calendar sales benefit AAST Foundation, which provides scholarships to dependents of member state troopers nationwide.

Voting is ongoing and continues through noon on Monday, July 31. The Virginia State Police won a coveted spot in the calendar the first year the contest was held. Since then, VSP has worked hard to be featured again, Geller said.

This year's photo submission was taken outside Arlington Cemetery on July 4 and features the Washington, DC skyline.

The public is invited to cast their vote and move VSP up in the ranks. Right now Nevada and Florida are leading the charge, but Virginia knows its cruiser is truly the best looking nationwide, Geller said.

To vote, access the link through the Virginia State Police Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the AAST Facebook page, or surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruiser2023 and scroll through the state agency photos to find Virginia State Police. To vote, scroll through the photos and at the bottom select a favorite cruiser from the drop-down menu. Agency rankings are posted on the Facebook page daily at 4 p.m.