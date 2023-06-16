A student team from Eastern View High School recently placed among top young scientists in a global science experiment proposing what to grow in outer space for NASA’s international Plant the Moon challenge.

In the final semester of the school year, Eastern View teacher Rachel Stuart’s science classes participated in the horticulture contest sponsored by the Virginia Space Grant Consortium of Hampton, according to a release.

Six teams from the high school competed in developing growing solutions, helping return NASA to the moon and — one day — to Mars. The Eastern View team names were, Boomin Shrooms, Virenta Mission, Lettuce on the Moon, Mad Lab Scientists, Luna Lactuca and Achillea 11.

Achillea 11 won a state award for best experimental design with its proposal to grow yarrow, an edible flowering plant with medicinal traits. Achillea is the scientific name for yarrow.

“Yarrow has been known to be one of the best plants throughout the world for supporting other plants’ growth,” according to the Achillea 11 written report. “If lunar missions hope to achieve a well-being and quality of life that is not only safe, but enjoyable, yarrow is the place to go.”

The plant grows in a variety of climates and soils, is drought-resistant, adaptable, medicinal and an important flower for crop yield of other plants around the world, according to the Plant the Moon report. Yarrow can improve digestion, relax muscles in the uterus and intestines and relax stomach and menstrual cramps, the students discovered.

The Achillea 11 experiment focused on determining if yarrow could assist in the growth of cherry tomatoes, fava beans and watercress on the moon. Nine pots of yarrow were planted and data was collected on height, mass, moisture, nutrients, pH, air temperature, humidity and soil temperature.

All plants were raised in an isolation growth chamber with multiple shelves, a cool mist humidifier and grow lights.

The experiment showed the addition of yarrow was helpful to the successful growth of other plants. Students found they needed to water more and monitor soil conditions more actively. They also found that a humidifier was not necessary.

“On the moon, humidity is not in question and finding the correct balance and what works well in different humidity levels is crucial,” the report stated.

The report continued, “To get the full payoff from yarrow, we used it to enhance the growth of other plants and this is exactly what happened. In all of our plant subjects, we saw, especially in the beginning, that plant growth was enhanced with the companion plant in place. For this, our experiment was a success that can teach NASA and the world very important data points about how to grow on the moon.”

According to the report, the experiment tested the boundaries of yarrow to see if it truly furthered the promise of other plants.

“After all, astronauts need sustainable food, and the idea of a natural bio-accelerator is not a table to leave unturned,” according to the Achillea 11 students. “In in the end, our plants have proved that having yarrow is a helpful tool for plant growth, but that fertilizer is even more important.”

The experiment was conducted without fertilizer to show what can be done in regolith, without anything unnatural added to the soil, the report stated. The program provides lunar regolith simulant kits.

The lunar surface is covered by a layer of unconsolidated debris called the lunar regolith. Its thickness varies from about 5 meters on mare surfaces to about 10 meters on highland surfaces, according to NASA.

“Since the beginning, it has been obvious that having fertilizer would yield better results, but we were curious with what we could do when attacking the regolith face to face,” the Eastern View team said.

“In the future, the experiment proved fertilizer is required, but that yarrow is fairly efficient regardless and, the very least, yields a non-zero improvement in the growth and success of plant life in tomatoes, watercress and fava beans.”

Virginia students on 88 teams from 33 schools, clubs and education organizations from across the state completed experiments in late May for Plant the Moon. A total of 876 students received $8,800 in funding for the work from the Virginia Space Grant Consortium-led NASA Space Grant Regional Expansion Project.

A panel of NASA scientists, program executives and other dignitaries determined Best in Show award winners from the region, according to the release.

Manassas Park Middle School won Best Overall Middle School. The team will be travelling to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida for an award ceremony on June 20.

Awards were also announced in several categories for middle school and high school levels, including the Eastern View Achillea 11 team. They were invited to an award ceremony June 3 at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.

Overall, a total of 446 teams involving nearly 4,500 students participated in this year's Plant the Moon Challenge.

The research will help NASA scientists understand how to use lunar soil to provide nutritious crops for future human missions to the moon, including the Artemis Program, and one day, Mars, according to NASA.

The NASA Space Grant Regional Expansion Project built on the challenge this year by expanding its reach to underserved and underrepresented STEM students in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, Florida and Puerto Rico, according to the release.

The Space Grant partnership made it possible for multiple teachers in a school to participate, noted Amy Goodyear, a teacher at Heritage High School in Leesburg.

“The kids really got an authentic research experience and that for them was amazing,” she said. “They we so into it.”

Plant the Moon will again be offered in the spring semesters of 2024 and 2025. Contact vsgc@odu.edu for information.