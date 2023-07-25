Magician Wes Iseli performed July 19 at Gordon Barbour Elementary School as part of the Orange County Library Summer Reading Program. Iseli, a Greene County native, does 400 shows annually, traveling in an RV with his family. He has performed around the country, including Las Vegas, where he fooled Penn & Teller with a flip of the coin trick the duo now uses in shows. Iseli will be performing for the Virginia public again this week at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Shirlington Public Library and 6:30 p.m. at Central Library, both in Arlington. Iseli takes his RV to the beach for the end of July with three shows on July 31 at libraries in Newport News.
Wes Iseli brings magic to Orange County Library Summer Reading
