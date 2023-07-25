Magician Wes Iseli performed July 19 at Gordon Barbour Elementary School as part of the Orange County Library Summer Reading Program. Iseli, a Greene County native, does 400 shows annually, traveling in an RV with his family. He has performed around the country, including Las Vegas, where he fooled Penn & Teller with a flip of the coin trick the duo now uses in shows. Iseli will be performing for the Virginia public again this week at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Shirlington Public Library and 6:30 p.m. at Central Library, both in Arlington. Iseli takes his RV to the beach for the end of July with three shows on July 31 at libraries in Newport News.