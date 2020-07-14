The Rapidan man charged with involuntary manslaughter in last year’s multi-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Route 15 in Culpeper County will undergo a mental evaluation to determine his competency to stand trial and sanity at the time of the offense.
Michael Dewayne Minifield, 41, appeared in Culpeper County Circuit Court on July 6 for results of the competency review.
But the matter was rescheduled to August 17 to allow more time for the review to be completed and submitted by Dr. Michael Dowen, of Psychology Associates in Orange, according to court records.
In March, Minified pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including hit-and-run causing a death, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in an injury, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in property damage, and driving on a revoked license.
The three-vehicle wreck occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2019, on James Madison Highway near the Cedar Mountain Battlefield.
Minifield was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima south on the two-lane highway at a high rate of speed when he allegedly rear-ended a 2008 Honda CRV. The Honda was pushed into the northbound lane where it collided with a 2004 Volvo XC70, according to Virginia State Police.
Minifield fled the scene and was later located uninjured in Spotsylvania.
The driver of the Volvo, 25-year-old Jackson R. Greene, of Washington, D.C. died at the scene. His passenger, a 27-year-old female from D.C., suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to INOVA Hospital in Fairfax.
The driver of the Honda, a 65-year-old male from Orange, also suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to INOVA Hospital.
Minified remains in the Culpeper County Jail where he is being held without bond. His mental evaluation is due back to the local court by August 3.
