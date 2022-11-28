Concrete restoration at Belle Ave. taking place

A concrete restoration project will occur on Belle Avenue to install a new curb and sidewalk.

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has announced that a concrete restoration will occur at the signaled intersection of James Madison Highway to Stratton Boulevard and Hitt Court from Belle Avenue to the Cul-De Sac.

The operation will consist of removing existing areas of curb and sidewalk which will then be replaced by a new curb and sidewalk.

A safety work zone will require temporary closure of travel and turning lanes in the area. Commuters should expect delays on the corridor and are encouraged to take alternate routes and to keep updated on changing conditions within the work zone.

Work began today, Nov. 28, and will continue through Wednesday, Nov. 30. The hours of operation will run from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM. Schedules may change depending on weather conditions.

For more information contact the Public Works Department at 540/825-0285.