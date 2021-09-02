Concrete truck rear-ends Fauquier school bus; 4 students, bus driver sent to hospital

Four students from Fauquier County Public Schools and their bus driver were transported to a local hospital for treatment Thursday morning after the bus they were in was rear-ended by a concrete truck.

Truck driver Eric Fredrick Allen, of Manassas, has been charged with reckless driving and expired state inspection in the reported incident near Bealeton on Sept. 2, according to a release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the traffic crash in the 6100 block of Catlett Road. The school bus was transporting students to school when it was hit in the back by the truck operated by Allen. Fauquier County Fire and Rescue, along with Sheriff’s Deputies, rendered aid once on the scene. Parents were notified of the incident.

“Our top priority is to provide a safe environment for our students, whether in our schools or on one of our school buses,” said school spokesperson Tara Helkowski in a statement.

The Virginia State Police Commercial Motor Carrier unit assisted with a roadside inspection of the concrete truck.

“Please remember, school is back in session, pay attention to all traffic laws, speed zones, school zones, and let’s educate each other to make sure these types of crashes are avoided on the roadways,” stated the FCSO release.