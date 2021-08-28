Confederate history, core values, common sense, BLM discussed at Culpeper NAACP forum

“Black microbes” can be filtered out of the water, Yowell said, and do not affect quality. He said it would cost the town $15 million to fix that issue and cause a 25 percent increase in water rates.

“The issues are being addressed,” Yowell said.

Budget, public safety are main prioritiesTrying to get rid of the annual personal property tax year after year on the same vehicle is a noble idea, Yowell added, recalling Gov. Gilmore tried to do the very thing back in 1999 and it was very popular: “A great political promise that got him elected … soon after that the state stopped providing the funds so it had to be reinstated … it’s been tried and failed before.”

The vice mayor said he is working to address increasing housing people can afford through board membership with Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services that recently completed a new project at Anne Wingfield Commons. Regarding the divisiveness on which much of the NAACP forum focused, Yowell said he believes in communication and an inclusive community.

“Always reserve the right to change your mind with new information,” he said. “I am an independent. All local elections in Virginia are. I am also a longtime member of the NAACP … I am a local. I grew up here and I’m proud of that.”