Confederate history, core values, common sense, BLM discussed at Culpeper NAACP forum

Platforms to eliminate the personal property tax, improve the town water or finally build a pool and rec center in town saw discussion at a recent virtual NAACP candidates forum.
Culpeper Town Council candidates are featured in the final installment of a three-part series covering the virtual event on Aug. 19.
First-time political contenders David Kullivan, Wes Mayles, Janie Schmidt and Adrian Sledge elaborated on their beliefs and priorities as did longtime Vice Mayor Billy Yowell, a councilman for more than 25 years and town native who is seeking reelection in November.
Incumbent: Water issues being handledYowell sharply challenged allegations from various candidates and others that the town’s drinking water is bad and the electric service unreliable. A Virginia Tech grad who owned an office store downtown, Yowell said good luck getting rid of the personal property tax, another hot topic in this year’s election.
“The town doesn’t have an electric problem,” he said, noting that Dominion and Rappahannock Electric generate the power that serves the town distribution system. Yowell said there’s only been one major issue with an outage lately due to an underground fault on a 30-year line.
As for the drinking water supply fed by deep water wells and Lake Pelham, the town has received many complaints about it being discolored and poor quality. But Yowell said the 2019 Hazen & Sawyer study of the problem continues to be tweaked and recommendations implemented, including replacement of old cast iron pipes, likely seeping discoloration into the water system.
“Black microbes” can be filtered out of the water, Yowell said, and do not affect quality. He said it would cost the town $15 million to fix that issue and cause a 25 percent increase in water rates.
“The issues are being addressed,” Yowell said.
Budget, public safety are main prioritiesTrying to get rid of the annual personal property tax year after year on the same vehicle is a noble idea, Yowell added, recalling Gov. Gilmore tried to do the very thing back in 1999 and it was very popular: “A great political promise that got him elected … soon after that the state stopped providing the funds so it had to be reinstated … it’s been tried and failed before.”
The vice mayor said he is working to address increasing housing people can afford through board membership with Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services that recently completed a new project at Anne Wingfield Commons. Regarding the divisiveness on which much of the NAACP forum focused, Yowell said he believes in communication and an inclusive community.
“Always reserve the right to change your mind with new information,” he said. “I am an independent. All local elections in Virginia are. I am also a longtime member of the NAACP … I am a local. I grew up here and I’m proud of that.”
A town councilman’s two main responsibilities are to act as a fiduciary agent for public money and public safety, said Yowell of his “proven leadership.” The town and county were able to compromise in allowing the town to grow its boundaries while providing water and sewer for the county, he said of the long-negotiated agreement reached in 2012.
“I’m a common sense guy and will be in the future,” Yowell said.
Needed: leaders who inspireSledge, a local pastor and veteran who works for the Dept. of the Army, said he wants to make sure the town of Culpeper stays nonpartisan.
“Don’t bring national political views into town council—focus on town issues and not personal political gains,” he said in the NAACP forum.
Sledge said he wants to continue outreach efforts in the community and focus on improving housing conditions for low-income residents along with new business tax relief.
Sledge advocated for more sidewalks for schoolchildren walking to school and agreed a recreation center is needed, but said it had to be done in collaboration with the county.
The town council candidate called out recent conversations by the local school board about the hot-button critical race theory debate, asking how did the divisive issue end up on the agenda.
“We should not allow that to happen in Culpeper,” Sledge said. “No one is demonizing white people in our schools.”
Such dialogue distracts from real issues, he said, “We need leaders who can inspire people … If we are divided, they will follow us and become divided.”
The Black pastor said a conversation was needed about the history in Culpeper.
“We want to preserve the history in Culpeper, but not the Confederate history,” Sledge said. “Just because he gets shot in Culpeper doesn’t mean he needs to get something named after him in Culpeper.”
He said the town needs to have the hard conversation about Lake Pelham, named for the Confederate artillery officer from Alabama who died here while riding out to the Civil War Battle at Kelly’s Ford.
Unity through conversationSchmidt is the only woman in this year’s town council race and one of four town council candidates endorsed by the Culpeper Republican Committee. She said at the forum she is committed to engaging in an all-inclusive united community.
“I don’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat,” said Schmidt, a retired electric utility executive. “We all have to lean on what our core value are”—faith, friendship, truth, forgiveness, empathy, love, peace, responsibility, she said. “These are things we need to focus on … be our guideposts.”
The town council candidate said she wants to hear what the people have to say about what is needed in the community. Schmidt encouraged continued conversation.
“Let’s talk—no preconceived notion that’s what you are or what I am. Let’s talk. That’s how we get united and that’s my platform,” Schmidt said.
Running to keep Culpeper greatKullivan, another of the GOP-endorsed candidates, is a New Orleans native with a professional background in the nonprofit industry. He said during the forum he loves Culpeper.
“It’s a great and special place. I feel lucky to raise my family here,” he said, mentioning he is a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. “I am running to keep Culpeper great and to make us an even more desirable place.”
The town council candidate said he wants to eliminate the car tax and protect the freedom and liberty of town citizens. Kullivan said he wanted to make sure leadership prioritized what was best for the town and not cronyism and pet projects.
What is best for communityMayles, a former Culpeper Chamber of Commerce CEO, is running as an independent. He said at the forum he wants to continue to be involved in community engagement. He is running on a platform of business development, water quality as well as a year-round recreation center.
The town council candidate mentioned his professional background in human resources in stating his ability to diffuse hostile environments and listen and talk to everyone.
“I’m not about party but what is best for the community as a whole,” said Mayles. “Get consensus, have a constructive meeting … move forward.”
He said he was very concerned about the direction Culpeper has been heading the past several years with all the political divisions.
“Leave national politics out of it,” Mayles said.
To the forefrontSandra Reaves-Yates, former NAACP Culpeper Branch president, complimented candidates on their passion for the issues. She said she wanted to emphasize local divisiveness did not start with last year’s Black Lives Matter march and rally in Yowell Meadow Park following the Memorial Day murder of George Floyd.
Those were local young people who organized it, Reaves-Yates said, not as part of the movement but in support of Black Lives Matter.
“We need to hear from you that it matters,” she said. “It took our young people to bring it to the forefront.”
The local NAACP, representing Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock, will host other local candidates at its meetings Sept. 15 and Oct. 21. In September will be the mayoral race and state offices and in October the school board. NAACP meetings will remain virtual at least until November, per national organization guidelines.
