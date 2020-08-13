The Southern Poverty Law Center has updated its “Whose Heritage” report, which tracks symbols of the Confederacy on public land across the United States.
The number of Confederate symbols that have been removed and relocated from public spaces or renamed since Minnesota resident George Floyd’s death on May 25 now totals 59, the nonprofit group said this week. The center also maps the symbols and monuments.
Removed were 38 monuments, one state flag (Mississippi) and a Confederate flag emblem on police uniforms in South Dakota.
Five Confederate monuments have been relocated. Renamed were eight schools, a college, two park/trails in Virginia and California, one body of water in Virginia, and two roads in Louisiana and Texas, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported.
Since a white supremacist killed Bible-study parishioners at a historic Charleston church in 2015, 125 Confederate symbols have been removed from public spaces and 103 monuments have been removed or relocated from public spaces, the group said.
Nearly 1,800 Confederate symbols, including 725 monuments, remain on public land. In this total is the Confederate monument erected in 1911 next to the Culpeper County Courthouse.
A Confederate battle flag that flew over Culpeper County’s Lenn Park in Stevensburg for more than a decade was recently removed by the parkland donors’ family.
A local businessman is leading a campaign to rename Lake Pelham, the reservoir serving town residents. It was named in the 1960s for John Pelham, a Confederate cavalry officer from Alabama who was killed in Culpeper during the Civil War.
To report a local Confederate symbol or share an update, email the SPLC at confederateupdates@splcenter.org or use this online form.
The Whose Heritage? Action Guide helps communities take action to remove symbols of the Confederacy from public places, the SPLC said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.