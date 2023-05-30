Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Miss Virginia Volunteer spent the day in Culpeper over Memorial Day weekend, arriving via rail at the Depot as part of Amtrak’s “Trains and Tiaras Tour” promoting volunteerism and community connection.

Kate Clatterbuck, a teacher and 2022 graduate of Roanoke College, enjoyed a walk around town Saturday with lunch at Grill 309, next to the State Theater on Main Street. She then visited State Climb at the back of the historic Culpeper theater to learn all about the local nonprofit’s mission to promote social, mental, and emotional health through physical activity and community engagement, according to a release from Amtrak. Following dinner at Piedmont Steakhouse on East Cameron Street in downtown Culpeper, Clatterbuck boarded Amtrak Virginia en route to her next stop—Manassas.

The Danville native started her journey Saturday morning with a public event at Kemper Station in Lynchburg.

“What a send-off! I’m so ready to kick off the Amtrak Virginia #TrainsAndTiarasTour. 8 cities in 5 days of volunteering at different organizations and connecting with their communities,” posted Clatterbuck on Facebook @AmtrakVirginia.

“Thank you, Mayor Stephanie Reed, Haley from Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, and everyone at Miss Virginia Volunteer Pageant. I had a lovely time in Lynchburg, and now on to Culpeper, then Manassas, Alexandria, Fredericksburg, Ashland, Richmond, and Newport News. See you soon!”

While in each community, Clatterbuck is participating in a volunteer activity, sampling local cuisine and meeting local leaders interested in community connectedness and volunteerism, according to the release.

“We are very happy to have Miss Virginia Volunteer travel the state by rail and enrich the communities Amtrak Virginia serves,” said DJ Stadtler, Executive Director of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority. “We look forward to having her on board as we both work towards a common goal—to connect the communities of the Commonwealth.”

Amtrak Virginia service began in 2009 with one-roundtrip between Washington, DC and its first tour host, Lynchburg. In 2017, that service extended to Roanoke, and last summer a second roundtrip was launched.

Ridership on the service set a record in April with 107,929 passengers traveling, a 53.2% increase over April 2022, according to Amtrak. All four Amtrak Virginia corridors saw an increase in ridership year-over-year for the month of April, according to the train company.

The economic impact of the Amtrak Virginia service is $141 million spent on goods and services in the Commonwealth in FY2021 in addition to $90 million in wages earned by Virginians Amtrak employees.

The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant supports a mission to educate and empower young women across Virginia through workshops, seminars, scholarships, and volunteerism, according to the release.

Ms. Clatterbuck, crowned in August, is the founder of “PowHERful Voices Initiative” and the “She. We. Me” program that addresses gender disparity in Virginia’s History Standards of Learning for K-12 education.

Amtrak Virginia worked with Virginia Tourism Corporation and boots-on-the-ground Destination Marketing Organizations to help create local itineraries for the Trains and Tiaras Tour, introducing Clatterbuck to local hot spots and treasures, the release stated.

“Traveling by train is one of the easiest and most relaxing ways to visit Virginia,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “Many of the Commonwealth’s most popular destinations are directly accessible by rail, making it a quick and convenient getaway.”