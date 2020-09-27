Constitution Day celebrated at James Madison's Montpelier

James Madison’s Montpelier hosted Constitution Day Saturday, Sept. 19, with a modified schedule of events. Visitors enjoyed live music behind the visitors center, guided outdoor walking tours, visits with Mr. Madison on the front porch of the house and strolling the expansive grounds.

Montpelier celebrates Constitution Day to honor the fundamental ideas of natural rights, individual liberty, democracy and citizenship that continues to shape American life and inspire people around the world.

PHOTOS, clockwise from top left: Visitors chat with James Madison, Father of the Constitution on his front step; Constitution Day guests listen to a docent in front of Montpelier, the home of James Madison; people follow a path from the visitors center to the house; a couple consults with a historic plaque at the rear of Montpelier; guests explore the recently rebuilt slave quarters near the house.