Construction of mall apartments to begin soon

What used to be a Sears at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre will soon become a construction site, and they’re not building a new store.

Instead, mall owner Cafaro will break ground on an apartment complex on the footprint of the former Sears store and its adjacent parking lot.

“We’re gearing up here for the construction of the new residential segment of the property,” Joe Bell, spokesman for mall owner Cafaro, said. “As soon as the weather breaks you’re going to see a lot of earth moving going on. It’s really exciting.”

He said work is scheduled to start March 1, with the apartments expected to be completed in two years.

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors approved the apartment plan in January 2021.

Cafaro has partnered with developer Bonaventure Investments to build the apartment complex.

The plans call for up to 271 apartments, with rents ranging from $1,200 to $2,000 a month. Plans also call for 352 parking spaces, pedestrian crosswalks, sidewalks and a pool.

Bell said the apartments are geared primarily for “young professionals and empty-nesters.”

He said the project has been at least a decade in the making as Cafaro saw the need to update the mall concept.

“It creates a true multi-use property where you have things like grocery and entertainment and residential as well as retail,” Bell said.

Sears, an anchor since the mall opened in 1980, closed in February 2020.