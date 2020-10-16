'Contained outbreak' leads to 35 new COVID-19 cases in Westmoreland

Numbers in Virginia—and the Rappahannock Area Health District—have not seen the kind of dramatic surge noted elsewhere. But they are starting to increase.

For the week ending Oct. 3, the state reported an average of 770 new cases each day.

The next week, the rate climbed to 1,014 new cases daily.

So far this week, the daily average statewide has been 901 new cases per day.

In Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, new daily cases regularly have numbered in the 20s and 30s since mid-September.

But 60 new cases on Thursday and 40 new ones on Friday have contributed to a general increase, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.

They brought the seven-day average of new cases up to 35 on Friday. A week earlier, it was 23, she said.

“Though we are not sure what the next few weeks and months will look like in terms of COVID-19 cases locally, we do believe we may see some increase in the spread of the virus as the weather becomes colder and individuals begin spending more time indoors, where the virus can transmit more easily,” Balmes–John said.