Continental to close Culpeper plant in 2024, eliminating 225 jobs

She said employees at the Culpeper plant would have opportunities to transfer to other Continental facilities nation and worldwide. Longtime employees nearing retirement will receive their pensions and other employees will be given severance packages based on their position and tenure.

In addition, those employees who agree to stay on until the end will receive an additional retention bonus, Blackwell said. For the average production worker, that retention bonus would total $14,000 with half paid out in December 2021 and the other half in December of 2022, she said.

The Culpeper factory is the only facility of more than half-dozen in the U.S. closing as part of Tuesday’s announcement, according to Blackwell. She said production of the brake components made here would shift to a facility in Mexico.

“One of the rationales,” for closing the Culpeper plant, Blackwell said, “is the brake system Culpeper produces at one point was very leading edge and very much a sought-after technology that has now become more of a commodity. Pricing of that system is undergoing a significant amount of pressure at this point. It is not only impacting this type of product, but other products that Continental produces due the changing industry we are seeing.”