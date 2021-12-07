Convicted con man gets more prison time in Spotsylvania

A man convicted of conning people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars over a number of years was ordered Monday to serve an additional five years in prison for violating his probation in Spotsylvania County.

Vincent Joseph Decicco, 60, received the extra time in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. Prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald filed probation violation charges against him after learning that Decicco had inherited a large sum of money following the death of his mother and still failed to make court-ordered restitution payments.

Decicco’s Spotsylvania problems date back to 2013, when he began bilking a county resident out of $389,000 as part of a deal in which his business, NOVA Restorations, was supposed to fix up several old cars before selling them and giving the victim 75 percent of the profits.

In that case, court records state, Decicco kept talking the victim into putting more money into the projects, but the investor never got anything in return. Prosecutors at the time claimed that the cars often ended up in worse shape than when Decicco received them.