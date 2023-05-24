Special education kids from Culpeper County, with help from their teachers, brewed up profit and smiles with a new breakfast delivery service that launched this past school year.

Specially Brewed Coffee started as a small venture for staff and students in Mrs. Silver’s multiple disabilities class at Yowell Elementary School.

Due to their initiative, the endeavor is getting more and more prosperous, expanding to a recent trip to the central office, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools.

Each Friday morning after the beginning bell, Silver’s class would get right to work, brewing hot coffee and hot chocolate. They also mixed iced beverages and doled out donuts, bagels, packs of cream cheese and the occasional danish.

Once everything was prepared, they made their rounds throughout the school collecting money and passing out delicious breakfast delights to around 20 people.

When Principal Angie Fiscus tasked the Specially Brewed Coffee team with serving all staff members for Teacher Appreciation Week, they rose to the occasion. Everyone at Yowell was treated to a breakfast drink and delicious treat, and the service was impeccable. Silver’s students served up snacks and smiles while applying life skills learned in the classroom.

The class used their profits for lunch at Chick-fil-A, where they practiced ordering from the counter and paying, the release stated.

Elevating their entrepreneurship, the local student-teacher team recently held a Specially Brewed Coffee Drive-Thru. Local friends and neighbors came through the drop off loop for hot drinks and donuts on the go.

Students greeted each car and conducted business transactions like pros. Coming through the drive-thru, retired first grade teacher Kathy Garrett said she probably liked the experience as much as the kids.

"I loved seeing the students and the coffee and donut were delicious! I hope they enjoy Chick-fil-A as much as I enjoyed the fundraiser,” added Lilo Wolfe, a retired gifted specialist.

Last week, the students took their business on the road to bring Specially Brewed Coffee to the CCPS Central Office on James Madison Highway. They were warmly welcomed and so were the warm drinks.

“No matter what the future holds, we can say one thing for sure, it has been a pleasure watching these young entrepreneurs get down to business,” the release stated.