Corbin endorses Beard for clerkship of Circuit Court

“She trained me to do the job,” Beard said of Corbin. “I was, and still am, very lucky to have her support. Mrs. Corbin, thank you for entrusting me with the job that you loved so much.”

Beard said if he is elected clerk in the March 30 special election requested by the Board of Supervisors, he aims to improve technology at the courthouse, which would pave the way for broader and easier public access. “An example of this would be to begin scanning our files, allowing quicker access to the records,” he said.

Having lived in Culpeper his whole life, Beard said the county is his beloved home.

“When I was young, my grandfather, George Beard, instilled in me the love of community and service to it,” he said. “Being able to serve the community is the most important duty out of the 800 the clerk has.”

Beard attended Culpeper County High School and graduated in 2009 from Eastern View High School in the first graduating class after that school opened. He has a degree in justice studies from James Madison University.

As court clerk is a constitutional office, Beard said he knows an electoral campaign is required.