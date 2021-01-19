Corbin endorses Beard for clerkship of Circuit Court

Carson Beard formalized his candidacy for an eight-year term as Culpeper County Circuit Court Clerk late Tuesday near the town’s historic railroad depot. The announcement was livestreamed on his campaign’s Facebook page.
Standing beside Culpeper’s iconic LOVE sculpture, former Circuit Court Clerk Janice Corbin introduced her former chief deputy to a small crowd of about 15 people. She said the day she met Beard six years ago, when he first applied for a job at her office, was one of the best days of her life.
“He has proven to be a loyal and dedicated individual in both his personal and his professional life,” Corbin said. “I can honestly say he will be a great leader with the right experience as the next clerk of the Circuit Court of Culpeper County.”
After serving as Culpeper’s Circuit Court clerk for more than 15 years and working in the clerk’s office for 26 years, Corbin retired on Dec. 31, with three years left in her second eight-year term.
Beard, 30, described how his passion for the job grew after he was hired by Corbin in 2014, and later, promoted to deputy and then chief deputy.
“Being chief deputy gave me the opportunity to take on more of a leadership role, and with proper approvals, I was honored to be appointed interim clerk,” he said.
“She trained me to do the job,” Beard said of Corbin. “I was, and still am, very lucky to have her support. Mrs. Corbin, thank you for entrusting me with the job that you loved so much.”
Beard said if he is elected clerk in the March 30 special election requested by the Board of Supervisors, he aims to improve technology at the courthouse, which would pave the way for broader and easier public access. “An example of this would be to begin scanning our files, allowing quicker access to the records,” he said.
Having lived in Culpeper his whole life, Beard said the county is his beloved home.
“When I was young, my grandfather, George Beard, instilled in me the love of community and service to it,” he said. “Being able to serve the community is the most important duty out of the 800 the clerk has.”
Beard attended Culpeper County High School and graduated in 2009 from Eastern View High School in the first graduating class after that school opened. He has a degree in justice studies from James Madison University.
As court clerk is a constitutional office, Beard said he knows an electoral campaign is required.
“However, I feel that politics has no place in the clerk’s office,” he said. “The office should be a place where people, no matter their political affiliation, can come and be helped.”
If elected, Beard pledged that he will remain nonpartisan.
“This job is my passion, and with my experience, I feel that I have the knowledge, training and capability to serve Culpeper in the clerk’s office effectively and efficiently.”
Beard said he has been overwhelmed by people’s support, and thanked everyone who has reached out to him.
“I humbly ask that on March 30 you vote Beard for clerk of the court,” he concluded. “All I want is to continue to do the job that I love.”
ejennings@starexponent.com 540/317-2986
