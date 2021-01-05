A Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, article about the Culpeper County School Board’s Monday meeting incorrectly described the board’s plan for interviews of applicants for its vacant post. They occurred in open, public session.
CORRECTION: January 5, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 17-year-old male was also shot in Third Street area around 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, transported to UVA in C'ville due to nature of injuries.
A 21-year-old woman died late Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash just south of the town of Culpeper, Virginia State Police reported Sund…
A 17-year-old male has been charged with second degree murder in the incident reported just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020
Tyrone D. Henson, 43, of Lignum ejected from Corvette in Mine Run area in early morning wreck.
Local health officials release PSA, urging prevention measures remain vital as vaccine rollout for general public still months away.
A 17-year-old male was also shot in Third Street area around 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, transported to UVA in C'ville due to nature of injuries.
Ace Mack was born in early morning hours of Jan. 1 at Culpeper Medical Center.
Inmates at the Rappahannock Regional Jail continue to report near-constant lockdowns, crowded conditions, inadequate medical care and concern …
VIRGINIA BEACH — Authorities have called off the search for the driver of a truck that went off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.
The incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 27 near the intersection of Dove Lane and Autumn Ridge Road, causing significant damage, police said.