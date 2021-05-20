Councilwoman Clancey to challenge Russell in Culpeper mayoral race

Culpeper Town Councilwoman Jamie Clancey, halfway through her second term in office, announced early Thursday she was running for mayor against Councilman Jon Russell in the November General Election.
“It went down pretty quickly yesterday,” she said in a phone call of Mayor Mike Olinger’s announcement late Wednesday that he would not seek reelection. “So I’m out here trying to get signatures now.”
41-year-old Clancey, a licensed clinical social worker who is an insurance company care coordinator, said she had thought before about running for mayor.
“I wanted the timing to be right … not because I wanted to run but because it would be good for Culpeper,” the councilwoman said.
Clancey said she supported Olinger as mayor and the work they accomplished together on council including efforts to be a debt-free town so as to potentially phase out town personal property taxes while also adding amenities, possibly a public pool – an election time conversation that never actually materializes in Culpeper.
“All these things we’ve been able to do, especially during COVID, we have an awesome staff,” she said.
Now that Olinger is not running, Clancey said she wanted the community to have a choice in their next mayor.
“Things changed,” she said.
Clancey said building a public pool might be different this time around if the town can get debt-free and use that debt service spending on more amenities.
“It’s a conversation we have to have, people with open minds, how we can improve amenities in Culpeper but keep taxes low,” she said. “I’m running to give people more than one choice in this election and to put Culpeper first.”
If elected mayor, Clancey said she would also focus on removing potential municipal barriers to affordable housing for the people who live and work in Culpeper. She mentioned the regional commission recently completed its latest housing study and her vision that when people don’t have to worry about putting food on the table or paying for housing they can become productive members of society.
A mother with school-aged children, Clancey is coordinator for Culpeper Youth leadership training program, in her second term as a member of the State Board of Social Works and board president with Services to Abused Families. She is a Fairfax County native who has lived in Culpeper since 2007.
Russell is a two-term member of town council and owner of Local Identity Inc., a Culpeper-based public relations firm. The 44-year-old is former chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee, a member of the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce, former board chairman of the Culpeper Salvation Army and a former city councilman in Washougal, Washington.
In a message Thursday, Russell listed his platform in the mayoral race, starting with making Culpeper known as the best place to start a business and create jobs. In addition, creating a long-term strategy for freight and commuter trains he listed as a priority.
Russell also said he supports a voter referendum to limit town council and mayoral terms to eight years. Housing affordability is another priority for the mayoral candidate. To facilitate it, he supported mixed use zoning, tiny houses and converting detached garages into living space.
“This will address the rental property shortage and homelessness,” Russell said.
A final platform item he stated is to protect and enrich Culpeper’s historic places and names.
Russell is running an independent in spite of his past leadership role with the local GOP. He said he always runs as an independent.
"If either party wants to endorse me, I won't reject it. It's about Culpeper," Russell said.
(540) 825-4315