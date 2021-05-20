Councilwoman Clancey to challenge Russell in Culpeper mayoral race

“Things changed,” she said.

Clancey said building a public pool might be different this time around if the town can get debt-free and use that debt service spending on more amenities.

“It’s a conversation we have to have, people with open minds, how we can improve amenities in Culpeper but keep taxes low,” she said. “I’m running to give people more than one choice in this election and to put Culpeper first.”

If elected mayor, Clancey said she would also focus on removing potential municipal barriers to affordable housing for the people who live and work in Culpeper. She mentioned the regional commission recently completed its latest housing study and her vision that when people don’t have to worry about putting food on the table or paying for housing they can become productive members of society.

A mother with school-aged children, Clancey is coordinator for Culpeper Youth leadership training program, in her second term as a member of the State Board of Social Works and board president with Services to Abused Families. She is a Fairfax County native who has lived in Culpeper since 2007.