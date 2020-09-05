Counting people in Culpeper: Time for the 2020 Census is almost up

With only a month left to gather the data, the Culpeper 2020 Census Committee is hard at work trying to make sure every resident of the county is counted.
“Census information is used to determine the amount of federal dollars that come here to help pay for housing, hospitals, school lunches, Pell grants, emergency services and other vital programs,” said Culpeper County Health and Human Services Director Lisa Peacock in an interview Friday.
“The Census information is also crucial for good planning,” she added, pointing out that every government office uses the numbers to determine a multitude of actions, from schools to construction to business viability and marketing.
COVID-19 has complicated the traditional counting process, but Census workers are out wearing masks and knocking on doors—Peacock said watch out for them, be kind to them, and let them help you submit your report.
Census workers have until the end of September to complete their work.
Peacock said many residents have already responded online at census.gov or over the phone (844/330-2020). Responses may also be mailed to U.S. Census Bureau National Processing Center, 1201 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville, IN 47132.
“Virginia is doing better than most states, coming in at number 8 with 69.3 percent of Virginians responding,” she said. “In Culpeper, we are number 22 in the state among localities, with a 74.3 percent self-response rate.”
For the Census, each resident answers a simple questionnaire about yourself and everyone who was living with you as of April 1, 2020. The census may be completed online at census.gov or over the phone in 13 different languages—English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Tagalog, Polish, French, Haitian, Creole, Portuguese and Japanese.
Specifically in Culpeper, “Eastern areas are completing the census at a lower rate than the rest of the county, at about 65-67 percent,” Peacock said.
“We are asking our citizens particularly living in the eastern side of the Town of Culpeper, Winston, Mitchells, Raccoon Ford, Elkwood, Kelly’s Ford, Stevensburg, Brandy Station, Lignum and Richardsville areas of the county to respond if you haven’t already,” she added.
Peacock said everyone is required by law to be counted in the 2020 Census.
“The census counts every person living in the U.S. once, only once and in the right place,” she said. “One person should respond for each home.”
Peacock said to be on the lookout for mail that appears to be from the Census Bureau, but is actually from a company trying to gather your personal information.
“Early on I know a company was sending out what looked like a census form—they were trying to get names to put in their data base,” Peacock said.
The closest the form comes to asking about money is an income range, she said, which provides valuable information about demographics.
“Just look carefully and it will be clear if it’s from the Census Bureau,” she said. “No census worker will ask for your bank information or other personal information.”
Also, she said, all information gathered by the census is confidential.
“The Census Bureau is bound by federal law to protect your information, and your data is used only for statistical purposes, combined with other responses,” Peacock said. “These statistics never identify your home address or any person in your home by name.”
Starting mid-April, the U.S. Census Bureau mailed paper questionnaires to homes that had not yet responded online or by phone.
In July, Census takers began working with administrators at colleges, senior centers, prisons and other facilities that house large groups of people to make sure everyone is counted.
In August, a more concentrated effort began, with workers visiting homes that had not yet responded. The deadline for having all the numbers in is the end of September.
In December, the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress as required by law once every decade.
540/317-2986
