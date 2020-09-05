Counting people in Culpeper: Time for the 2020 Census is almost up

For the Census, each resident answers a simple questionnaire about yourself and everyone who was living with you as of April 1, 2020. The census may be completed online at census.gov or over the phone in 13 different languages—English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Tagalog, Polish, French, Haitian, Creole, Portuguese and Japanese.

Specifically in Culpeper, “Eastern areas are completing the census at a lower rate than the rest of the county, at about 65-67 percent,” Peacock said.

“We are asking our citizens particularly living in the eastern side of the Town of Culpeper, Winston, Mitchells, Raccoon Ford, Elkwood, Kelly’s Ford, Stevensburg, Brandy Station, Lignum and Richardsville areas of the county to respond if you haven’t already,” she added.

Peacock said everyone is required by law to be counted in the 2020 Census.

“The census counts every person living in the U.S. once, only once and in the right place,” she said. “One person should respond for each home.”

Peacock said to be on the lookout for mail that appears to be from the Census Bureau, but is actually from a company trying to gather your personal information.