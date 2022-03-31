Country living: Culpeper outdoorsman shares passion for hunting with youth

Mike Hackley maintains a full-time job so when he’s off work, he can get outdoors to hunt and fish.

“I only ever work so I can hunt,” he said during a recent visit to the Star-Exponent.

A venerable local legend when it comes to being an outdoorsman, the 58-year-old Winston native loves to share his passion with local youth. For many years, and counting, Hackley has mentored first-timers on their inaugural spring hunts for wild turkeys.

Youth and Apprentice Spring Turkey Hunting Weekend is Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3, and you can be sure he will be out there in the woods leading a new generation of nature-lovers.

“It’s country living here that a lot don’t take time to think about, but these days learning outdoor skills is probably the smart thing to do—you never know these days when they may come in handy,” Hackley said. “Even if you lose your job—a deer, turkey or fish will supplement your food bill.”

He worked at the local brake manufacturer Continental Teves for 17 years—until recently. The German company announced in 2020 it would shutter its Culpeper plant in 2024, eliminating more than 200 jobs.

Hackley saw co-workers laid off.

“People were begging for a deer. Plus we hunters donate to Hunters for the Hungry, which helps feed a lot of homeless people,” he said.

Hearing his employer was moving operations to China, Hackley said, he went to work as a jail deputy with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. He graduated from the police academy last year as a 57-year-old, noting his active lifestyle well-prepared him for the physical challenge. Others at the academy much younger than him did not fare as well.

“I love Culpeper and I believe in service,” Hackley said.

When he is off, Hackley wants to be outside, and he is looking forward to hunting gobblers this weekend.

“Turkeys are like magical birds,” Hackley said. “People go zonkers for them—they can’t even pull the trigger sometimes.”

He added, “I always take some kid turkey hunting for the first time.”

Last year, it was Peyton Foreman, who grew up in Washington, D.C. but has family in Culpeper County, where he now lives.

The 23-year-old, a personal trainer at Planet Fitness, was so moved by the experience with Hackley it inspired him to write a descriptive story about that first hunt, as featured in today’s newspaper.

“After it happened, I had to convey this to people, have to tell this story to anybody—it was just so special,” said Foreman, of Rapidan, in a phone call.

His family has known Hackley’s family for most of his life.

“A lot of things made it special for me…one of the things was just being out there in nature during the spring time, seeing everything alive…the bugs, the birds, the plants, just seeing life and being part of something bigger than myself,” Foreman said. “The main thing is Mike, his skill and ability to deal with nature.”

Hackley hunted his first wild turkey as a 9-year-old growing up in Culpeper, one of 13 children.

“I used to hear them in the woods,” he said.

So he got an old 12-gauge shotgun and went looking for the birds.

“I learned myself by trial and error,” Hackley said.

As an adult, he started sharing what he had learned, including at turkey-hunting seminars for Cedar Mountain Youth. There’s always a story to share with hunting, he said, and camaraderie. But there’s just something about being in the elements.

“You’re out by yourself, you’re detached for that one moment from all the hubbub, no news, no people,” Hackley said. “Just out there in nature and it’s peaceful even if you don’t get anything… A bad day of hunting is better than the best day of work.”

Youth and Apprentice Spring Turkey Hunting Weekend is statewide April 2 and 3, according to Virginia Dept. of Wildlife Services. Bag limit is one turkey per youth or apprentice hunter.

Resident and nonresident youth hunters 15 years of age and younger or holders of a valid apprentice hunting license may hunt when accompanied and directly supervised by an adult over the age of 18 who has a valid Virginia hunting license. Hunting hours are from half-hour before sunrise to sunset.

Regular Spring Turkey Season in Virginia runs half-hour before sunrise to noon April 9-24.

From April 25 through May 14, turkey hunting is allowed a half-hour before sunrise, to sunset. Arrow-guns are allowed, according to wildlife services, along with modern firearms, archery tackle, muzzle-loading firearms, decoys and blinds. It is unlawful to use electronic calls or dogs, except that dogs may be used to track wounded or dead turkeys.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.