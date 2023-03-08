Budget season for fiscal year 2024 is in the works and, like most localities, costs are on the rise in Culpeper County.

The total budget figure will rise sharply from FY23 due largely to capital projects. Operational costs will increase substantially as well, according to an update from County Administrator John Egerston to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The current Capital Improvements Plan includes $68 million in debt funding for renovation or replacement of Culpeper Middle School and the plan overall is increasing by $3 million for FY24 over the current fiscal year, the presentation showed. The real estate assessment reflects an increase of over 27%, according to Egertson. An equalized tax rate would bring the current real estate tax rate from .55-cents per every $100/assessed value to .44-cents.

He recommended the rate be .46-cents, which includes .7-cents to support fire and rescue.

The county is proposing no changes this year in the personal property tax rate.

Culpeper County Public Schools budget proposal for FY24 is expected to be around $115 million, according to Egertson. Currently, a request of $1.28 million in additional local dollars over last year for the schools is proposed.

Cost of living raises recommended in FY24 for county employees of nearly 5% is based on a three-year average, Egertson said. The state compensation board is considering a 7% increase for its employees, which the county must match for non-comp board employees, he continued. A 6.75% COLA would accomplish that, according to his presentation.

The Culpeper Sheriff’s Office is requesting significantly more this year for its FY24 budget. Court security is increased over the current year by $258,000, according to a recent budget presentation. The increase is driven by salary, health insurance, computer equipment and a significant uptick in overtime.

The Law Enforcement request for CCSO is an increase over the current year of $1.2 million. The request includes three new full-time and one part-time school resource officer positions and double funding for overtime.

The jail budget is increased over the current year by $121,000.

For outside jail services, Culpeper County inmates are currently transported and housed in four to five regional jails, on a per bed per day basis, to alleviate crowding in the local jail. This cost is rising again to the tune of $870,000 more over the current fiscal year.