County approves $175K ‘broadband partnership agreement’ for improving home internet

According to the contract approved Tuesday, fixed-wireless and other last-mile access technology could be in place before Dec. 30—deadline for use of the CARES Act money. It is intended to impact the maximum number of county employees, county businesses and their local employees and county students so that they have the ability to telework, conduct business and complete distance learning.

The goal, County Administrator John Egertson told the board on Tuesday, is to get the study done as quickly as possible so All Points Broadband can come back to the county with proposed construction efforts. The study will involve, in part, developing an accurate picture of the level of internet services for some 17,500 residences in the county.

“Move for approval,” Supervisor Tom Underwood said after hearing a brief presentation.

The rest of the board agreed.

Per the contact, All Points Broadband is now the county’s “broadband partner.” This will include securing state and federal grants to pursue such projects. The county board last week committed $1 million in CARES Act money to improve internet around the county. The county has yet to allocate millions more in the federal funds that need to be spent before the end of the year.

