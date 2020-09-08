County approves $175K ‘broadband partnership agreement’ for improving home internet

In short order at a special meeting Tuesday morning, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $175,000 for a study that will develop a deployment strategy for improving internet to un-served and under-served homes.
A portion of the recently received second round of $2.9 million in federal CARES Act pandemic relief funds approved by Congress will cover the study by All Points Broadband, a regional internet provider based in Leesburg. The study is meant to lead to actual internet construction projects starting short-term with more towers and longer-term with broadband.
All Points Broadband, according to the contract approved Tuesday, has identified Dominion Virginia Power and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative as “immediate priorities for the establishment of deployment partnerships in pursuit of achieving universal access for the county.”
The contract additionally states, “The County desires to engage a broadband deployment partner to develop and execute a comprehensive strategy for achieving universal broadband access for all residents and businesses.”
All Points Broadband CEO Jimmy Carr told the board last week he could have the first phase of the study, detailing short-term improvements involving three to four projects, ready within 45 days of the finalized contract – by late October.
According to the contract approved Tuesday, fixed-wireless and other last-mile access technology could be in place before Dec. 30—deadline for use of the CARES Act money. It is intended to impact the maximum number of county employees, county businesses and their local employees and county students so that they have the ability to telework, conduct business and complete distance learning.
The goal, County Administrator John Egertson told the board on Tuesday, is to get the study done as quickly as possible so All Points Broadband can come back to the county with proposed construction efforts. The study will involve, in part, developing an accurate picture of the level of internet services for some 17,500 residences in the county.
“Move for approval,” Supervisor Tom Underwood said after hearing a brief presentation.
The rest of the board agreed.
Per the contact, All Points Broadband is now the county’s “broadband partner.” This will include securing state and federal grants to pursue such projects. The county board last week committed $1 million in CARES Act money to improve internet around the county. The county has yet to allocate millions more in the federal funds that need to be spent before the end of the year.
