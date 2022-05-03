County approves $211.5 million FY23 budget, reduces car tax

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a $211.5 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23, beginning July 1, with no tax increases.

Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger was absent from Tuesday morning’s meeting.

The adopted budget decreases the vehicle personal property tax on cars, trucks and motorcycles from $3.50 to $3 per every $100 of assessed valuation and does away with the annual $25 vehicle licensing fee.

The FY23 budget holds the real estate tax rate steady at 55 cents per every $100, the lowest rate in the area.

That’s an amazing accomplishment, said Chairman Gary Deal, as he often does, in highlighting the county’s ability to hold the line on real estate tax rates.

“What this board and staff has done over the last few years constructing and planning quality of life projects for our citizens and keeping the tax rate at 55 cents when you look at other jurisdictions and where their tax rates are, I’m proud of it,” he said.

The adopted budget is a more than 11 percent increase over the current year budget due to additional state and federal dollars that continue to flow to localities in the waning days of the pandemic.

As part of the budget process, the board unanimously adopted the county’s capital improvements plan for FY23-27, which includes $14.7 million in projects for FY23.

Of that, $6.3 million is for public education, including $4 million for a central office building, Culpeper County High School tennis court renovation ($217,360), CCHS track resurfacing ($351,624) Eastern View HS track resurfacing ($82,204) and roof upgrades to the transportation shop ($100,000).

Other capital upgrades coming in FY23 will be repaving of the Carver Center parking lot ($300,000), renovation of the Options House ($225,000) and replacing the roof on the Galbreath-Marshall building ($60,000).

The board is also setting aside $5 million from the general fund in FY23 for future matching fund road projects with VDOT through its revenue-sharing program.

VDOT residency administrator Mark Nesbit told the board Tuesday the state’s revenue-sharing program is slated to get back on track with projects added back into the six-year plan for paving of dirt roads.

For the latest round of Smart Scale projects, Culpeper County will submit four applications: 1) construction of a roundabout at Route 229/621; 2) Route 3/669 intersection improvements; 3) Rt. 29/633 intersection improvements and a roundabout at Route 229/694.

Deal asked Nesbit about timing for the roundabout at McDevitt Drive and Route 3, an accident-prone juncture in the town of Culpeper. Pre-pandemic projections had it being operational by 2023; that end date has now shifted as far out as 2026.

“We have been talking about (that project) for quite a while in trying to accelerate that,” Deal said.

The board chairman asked if right-of-way acquisition could be quickened by six to nine months.

Nesbit said Commonwealth Transportation Board member Greg Yates, of Culpeper, wants the project—ranked No. 1 for safety in the district three years ago—expedited.

“It is on the radar to get it done,” Nesbit said.

There are approximately 233 roundabouts around Virginia that are open and operating, according to VDOT spokeswoman Sharon Ketcham. Including roundabouts that are in development and under construction, along with Smart Scale-funded ones from FY-22, the total number is about 290, she said.

